Trapped like rats, while the ship was taking on water, the passengers looked for ways to escape, reaching the opposite side of the vessel where they were. But the water had already reached the cabins and five of them were found in that direction, not in their cabins. But on the opposite side. Just as they were trying to save themselves. This is what emerges, as Adnkronos has learned, from the testimonies given to the Termini Imerese (Palermo) Prosecutor’s Office by those who remained alive, but above all, from the boat’s plans. Five of the victims were found in rooms other than those indicated by the survivors. The Prosecutor’s Office, led by Ambrogio Cartosio, is investigating for shipwreck, disaster, multiple homicide and negligent injuries, at the moment without suspects.

The body of the has been recovered fifth victim of the Palermo yacht massacre, is the British tycoon Mike Lynch. At the roll call, with respect to the list of missing persons, Only Lynch’s eighteen-year-old daughter is missingHannah. It thus rises to 6at the moment, the official death toll.

Lynch was one of the Key players in digital enterprise in the UKamong the richest men in the country, with a net worth in excess of £850 million. A telecommunications entrepreneur, soon nicknamed “the British Bill Gates”, he had thought about that cruise in the Sicilian seasbetween the Aeolian Islands, Milazzo and Cefalù, as award trip for his collaborators who were among the passengers.

The 4 bodies recovered on Wednesday

They were identified yesterday evening Four bodies recovered by divers on Wednesday at a depth of 50 meters. After hours of incessant work and research, thanks to a gap opened thanks to a window of the luxury sailing yacht Bayesian, firefighters found them inside the cabins, the ones that were supposed to host them for a dream trip. They are Jonathan Bloomer, Chris Morvillo and their wives: Anne Elizabeth Judith and Neda. The first body recovered, on Monday, was Rewarm ThomasThe ship’s cookThe six recovered bodies will be all transferred in the next few days to the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Policlinico of Palermo to perform autopsies that have not yet been ordered.





Survivors turn to British law firm

THE survivors of the failure of the Bayesian would have chose to be supported in the legal matter by an important English legal companyhaving neither accepted nor considered the option of legal advice from Italian experts. Among the survivors of the shipwreck is also Angela Bacares, 57, Lynch’s wife, who is the manager of the company Revtom Ltd, owner of the Bayesian, managed by the nautical broker Camper and Nicholsons, which, in a possible legal case, would be involved.

The head of the national fire brigade was also on site

The head of the national fire brigade Carlo Dall’Oppio is arrived in Palermo, accompanied by the director for the Emergency Marco Ghimenti. Dall’Oppio came “to meet and thank the staff for the great work they are doing in the search and recovery operations of the missing, following the shipwreck of the Bayesian yacht”. Also the Prefect of Palermo, Massimo Mariani, was at the dock to meet the divers.

Who are the victims?

Jonathan Bloomer: The 70-year-old had been chairman of Morgan Stanley International, the London-based subsidiary of the American investment bank, since 2018. Between 1995 and 2005, he held senior management roles at the insurance financial services group Prudential, first as chief financial officer and then as chief executive. He left the post after disagreements with shareholders over whether to raise money through a rights offering to finance expansion in the United Kingdom rather than Asia. Bloomer was appointed chairman of the board of the British insurer last year. Judy BloomerJonathan’s wife, studied English Language and Literature at Homerton College, Cambridge, and has worked as a psychotherapist for nearly 30 years, specialising in anxiety and stress. She began her career as a teacher. She ran Change Real Estate with her husband and has been a trustee and supporter of the cancer research charity Eve Appeal for over twenty years.





Chris Morville was Lynch’s attorney, a partner at the New York law firm Clifford Chance, and served on the defense team. He fought a lengthy legal battle to have his client acquitted. Before joining Clifford Chance in November 2011, he worked as a principal at Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC, advising on white-collar criminal defense and regulatory matters. A graduate of Fordham University, he also served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York from 1999 to 2005, assisting in criminal investigations arising from the September 11 attacks. His wife Neda She was a designer of a luxury jewelry line under her maiden name, Neda Nassiri, designing and handcrafting them in New York.

Lynch’s daughter Hannah is missing

Hannah Lynchthe tycoon’s youngest daughter, is 18 years old. She was preparing to study English literature at Oxford University.

The first victim: chef Recaldo Thomas

He had been nicknamed “the chef of the rich”, Rewarm Thomasbecause she traveled the world to cook for millionaires. She loved sailing and cooking at sea. Of Antiguan-Canadian origin, she was the first confirmed victim of the Porticello tragedy.