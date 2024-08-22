Bayesian Shipwreck, Builder: “That Boat Is Unsinkable”

The Bayesian sank off the coast of Palermo due to human error: this is the belief of Giovanni Costantino, founder and CEO of The Italian Sea Group, the listed company that owns the assets of Perini Navi of Viareggio, which built the vessel in 2008.

Interviewed by Evening Courierthe manager puts the blame on the crew, rejecting the accusations of those who claim that the vessel had a design flaw: “Everything that was done reveals a very long series of errors. People shouldn’t have been in the cabins, the boat shouldn’t have been at anchor. And then why didn’t the crew know about the incoming storm? The passengers reported something absurd, that is, that the storm arrived unexpectedly, suddenly. That’s not true. It was all predictable. I have the weather maps right here in front of me”.

According to Constantine, the Bayesian was “one of the safest vessels in the world” and was practically “unsinkable”.

“Unless it takes on water,” he adds, “there is no other explanation. The Palermo event would certainly have represented zero risk if the correct maneuvers had been carried out and if situations had not occurred that compromised the stability of the ship.”

Meanwhile, the fifth body has been recovered: it is the body of the English tycoon Mike Lynch. At the moment, the latter’s 18-year-old daughter is missing, while yesterday, Wednesday 21 August, the bodies of Jonathan Bloomer, Chris Morvillo and their wives Anne Elizabeth Judith and Neda were recovered.