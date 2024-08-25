There are still many points to clarify to understand what happened at dawn on August 19 in front of the body of water of Porticello (Palermo). Many doubts, many question marks, many questions. This is why the commander of the British sailing ship Bayesian, the New Zealander James Cutfield, 51, returned before the magistrates of the Termini Imerese Prosecutor’s Office. But, as Adnkronos has learned, up to this point he has still been heard as a person informed of the facts and not under investigation. But his position could change very soon, even in the next few hours. The first notices of investigation from the Termini Imerese Public Prosecutor’s Office are apparently ready who investigates the shipwreck.

I am Seven victims of the shipwreck and 15 survivorsincluding nine crew members. A tenth, the ship’s cook, Recaldo Thomas, died in the tragedy. Investigators, who are investigating multiple manslaughter and negligent shipwreck, currently against unknown persons, are trying to understand if and what human errors caused the sinking of the luxury vessel. Was the tender hatch really open? And why had the keel been partially raised that evening? All questions to which Cutfield, who is described as a “dejected and depressed” man by those who saw him inside the Hotel Domina Zagarella, which houses all the crew members, should have an answer.

The hotel hosting the crew remains under lockdown

Meanwhile, the Hotel Zagarella remains locked down. Even after the farewell of the six survivors, guests of the death cruise, which cost the lives of British magnate Mike Lynch, his eighteen-year-old daughter Hannah Lynch, banker Jonathan Bloomer and his wife, lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife and the chef, the hotel that hosts the crew remains off limits to journalists who are stationed right at the entrance to the hotel. But a security man at the entrance prevents anyone from entering, kindly asking them to leave the area. The 9 members of the crew are, in addition to the captain of the sailing ship James Cutfield, 51, Sasha Murray, 29, Irish; Myin Htun Kyaw, 39, from Myanmar; Matthew Griffith, 22, French; Koopmans Tus, 33, Dutch; Leo Eppel, born in South Africa, 20, and Parker Eaton, 56, English. They are joined by the yacht’s two stewardesses, Leah Randall, 20, born in South Africa, and Katja Chicken, 22, from Germany.

In the meantime, The rescuers who for five days and five nights continued the search for the six missing people from the sinking of the sailing vessel Bayesian have left the Porticello dock. Yesterday morning the pier was reopened to the public and to boaters who were able to reach the area that had been cordoned off and guarded by the police and carabinieri. The firefighters and the Coast Guard who had set up tents and also a hyperbaric chamber, in case of need, left the pier, waiting to hear the new provisions of the Termini Imerese Prosecutor’s Office that is coordinating the investigation. Yesterday the area was a destination for the curious but also for fishermen and ordinary citizens, who wanted to see up close where the rescuers had been stationed for five days.

For today, tomorrow at the latest, the Prosecutor’s Office will assign the task of the autopsy on the seven victims. Five bodies are in the Rotoli cemetery in Palermo from where they will be transferred today to the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Policlinico in Palermo. Two of the seven bodies are, instead, already in the cold storage rooms of the Policlinico. (by the correspondent Elvira Terranova)