Bayesian, Guarded Day and Night for Safe Containing “Highly Classified” Material

The sinking of the Bayesian of August 23rd off the coast of Palermocost the life of seven people including the English tycoon Mike Lynchhas unleashed a international intrigueThe latest mystery of the Bayesian – reports Il Corriere della Sera – is kept at a depth of 50 meters, where the sailing ship of the tycoon who died in the shipwreck lies together with his eighteen-year-old daughter Hannah, the lawyer who owed the acquittal Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, the president of Morgan Stanley Jonathan Bloomer and to his wife Judith and the ship’s cook Recaldo Thomasthe only member of the crew to lose his life. In the watertight safes of the wreck would be kept hard disk with sensitive data of interest to foreign governments such as those of Russia And ChinaLynch himself, the founder of the cybersecurity company, would have kept them safe on the yacht Darktrace who collaborated with the intelligence services of several Western countries.

In the two encrypted hard drives – continues Il Corriere – there would be highly classified material: classified information, including access codes and sensitive data. And the risk that someone might try to get hold of it pushed the navywho will coordinate the recovery of the yacht, Strengthen surveillance of the body of water where the sailing ship sank. Enough to understand the value given to the material. A month after the accident, the magistrates of the Prosecutor’s Office of Termini Imerese they are starting to put the pieces of the puzzle together to try to understand how a ship that was considered unsinkable, first and foremost by the company that built it, could have sunk in the space of a quarter of an hour. And how, moreover, it was possible that no one moved knowing that Porticello was about to a violent storm hits.