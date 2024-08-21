The green plastic bag is lying at the stern of the patrol boat. Two firefighters in the orange and black suits they were wearing a few minutes earlier, when they dived into the waters of Porticello Bay, are kneeling to hold him still and protect what remains of the body of Jonathan Bloomer, president of the US investment bank Morgan Stanley. It is just after four in the afternoon when the patrol boat docks at the pier. The bag containing Bloomer’s body is taken to a white pavilion where the relatives identify him. and then loaded into an ambulance to be transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Palermo where the autopsy will take place. In the meantime a patrol boat from the Port Authority approached the dock carrying another bag of green plastic. The operators wait for the first ambulance to leave to unload the second body, that of his wife Anne Elizabeth: she was found with him in the cabin, behind a pile of mattresses and other objects.

Bloomer was on vacation with Mike Lynchthe successful technology entrepreneur who has endured a complicated and controversial trial on fraud charges for the past 12 years. In June he had been acquitted and had decided to celebrate with the group of his most trusted collaboratorsthose who had stood by him and supported him in the difficult legal battle. With them were Lynch’s wives and daughter. The cruise that for the entrepreneur should have been the return to freedom has instead turned into a tragedy. The body of Chris Morvillo, his lawyer, is the third to be brought to the pier when it’s already half past five in the afternoon. Over an hour later the fourth bag containing the remains of his wife Neda was also landed..

It’s a funeral procession of the seaa slow procession that takes place three days after the shipwreck. Word slowly spreads through the seaside village. The fishermen stay away as a sign of respect. Most of the inhabitants, however, gather around the obelisk that stands in front of the location chosen by the Fire Department and the Port Authority as a base for rescue operations. There are entire families with children in strollers or in their arms, people of various ages who take out their cell phones and take advantage of the opportunity to take selfies or improvise a live social broadcast.

Inside the sailing ship the speleo divers also identified a fifth bodythat of a man. It should be Mike Lynch, still missing along with his daughter. In the end they found them where everyone knew they would be, in their cabins. They were asleep when the storm hit and who knows what their last moments were, if they had time to understand, to try to fight to get out. For now we only know that they were found behind piles of mattresses and other objects thrown everywhere by the hurricane.

“It was an extremely delicate operation” is the comment coming from the operators who have been working on the Bayesian in recent daysthe sunken sailing ship. Almost three days in which the divers of the National Fire Brigade have operated with the coordination of the Coast Guard to challenge a 56-meter vessel lying at a depth of 49 meters. The first breakthrough came two days ago when divers created an opening through a glass window that allowed them to reach the hall. From there yesterday morning they reached the cabins finally locating the bodies they were looking for. In total, 27 divers are working: to the speleo divers who initially carried out dives of just over ten minutes, in the last few days 8 divers have been added arriving from Naples and Genoa (who also operated on the Concordia) capable of having the Dno qualification, for decompression in nitrox, which use mixtures capable of allowing them to remain underwater for up to 20 minutes and reduce recovery times on the surface. The search was suspended in the evening. It will resume this morning when there is hope of giving peace to the last bodies still trapped in the little Concordia.

The shipwreck hypotheses

The hypothesis is that there could have been a chain of errors and tragic coincidences in the sinking of the Bayesian: an upper deck hatch left openthe mobile drift in raised positionThe incorrect positioning of the vessel and a delay in activating the automatic system which seals the ship in case of danger. It could have been above all the position of the keel, found raised by the divers, that explained how the yacht was unable to resist for more than sixty seconds.





The portrait of Commander Cutfield

Cutfield, 51, is an experienced commanderwho worked all his life on board large vessels and who knows the Mediterranean well. The media in New Zealand, the captain’s home country, also covered the story. The “NzHerald”, in particular, interviewed Cutfield’s brother, Mark, who confirmed that the captain has been at the helm of luxury boats for about eight years. Before being hired by British technology magnate Mike Lynch as captain of Bayesian, he had worked for a Turkish billionaire. “My brother is fine,” said Mark Cutfield. “I spoke on the phone with his wife Cristina, who reassured me about his condition.”





Searches performed with a robot

The bodies of the first four of the six missing were recovered by the firefighters’ cave divers. According to some sources, one of the two would certainly be a man and would have a robust build. The search continues to find the other four in the cabin area of ​​the Bayesian.

The operations, coordinated by the Palermo Coast Guard, were underwater investigations conducted by divers from the Coast Guard Sub Units of Naples and Messina have been strengthened. The divers operated with the aid of an additional remote-controlled underwater vehicle Rov (Remotely Operated Vehicle). The “robot” is capable of operating on the seabed up to a depth of 300 meters and has an autonomy of between 6 and 7 hours. The device deployed by the Coast Guard, equipped with advanced technology that allows for investigating the seabed and recording detailed videos and images, aims to provide useful and timely elements to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident for the benefit of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Termini Imerese.

Friend Brent Hoberman: “Shakespearean Tragedy”

“A tragedy worthy of William Shakespeare.” This is how entrepreneur Brent Hoberman comments today on the fate of Mike Lynchmissing with 5 other people (including one of his daughters) when his mega yacht Bayesian sank off the coast of Sicily. The sinking occurred during the voyage with which Lynch, the hi-tech tycoon once nicknamed the “British Bill Gates” and a computer security guru with connections to the world of secret services, intended to celebrate his recent acquittal against all odds in front of the American justice system in the context of a tough legal battle that lasted 12 years with the US giant Hewlett-Packard.

Hoberman, Lynch’s friend for 28 years, talks about his friend, confessing that he asked him years agoshortly before his extradition to America, why not flee to a country without judicial agreements with Washington. «Because I am innocent“, he replied, “despite the very slim chances of acquittal that were credited to him at the time. “What an odyssey,” Hoberman now comments, “this is a sort of Shakespearean tragedy for someone who he spent 12 years of his life defending his name and, having just rehabilitated him, goes on a trip to celebrate with those who helped him (to win the trial), but whose boat is hit by a disaster of the kind that happens once in a million”. An unjust fate, concludes the entrepreneur friend, now clinging to the hope of “a sensational second act” and saying that “pray for a miracle: God, what a grand finale that would be».