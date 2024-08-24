Home World

The yacht “Bayesian” was said to be “unsinkable”, but it still sank off the coast of Sicily. Why? The manufacturer is taking a hard line against the captain after the accident.

Palermo – The tragedy off the coast of Sicily raises many questions. Seven people lost their lives in the Sinking of the “Bayesian”The luxurious sailing ship capsized and sank in a very short time about half a nautical mile off the coast. But why?

The last photo of the "Bayesian" – pictures of the tragic yacht accident off Italy

Mystery surrounding sinking off Sicily – Yacht “Bayesian” practically “unsinkable” according to manufacturer

The magnificent sailing ship is “one of the safest yachts in the world,” says Giovanni Costantino in interviews with the The Sera Corriere and the FAZThe Italian is president of the Italian Sea Group, which is behind the Perini Navi boat brand. He stressed that Perini Navi’s yachts could even withstand “hurricanes like Katrina” and that a short storm like the one that became a fatal storm off Palermo would not be enough to sink a ship like the “Bayesian”. It was practically “unsinkable”. But the reality was different.

This is the yacht “Bayesian” The 56-metre-long sailing ship, which was launched in 2008 in Viareggio (Tuscany) under the name “Salute”, cost New York Post almost 40 million dollars (about 36 million euros) and has won several awards, especially for its magnificent interior design. A special feature of the “Bayesian” was its 75-meter-high aluminum mast, which was the highest of its kind for a long time.

Boat builder suspects “serious errors” in boat accident in Italy

Costantino sees Captain James Cutfield as primarily responsible for the boating accident and criticises him publicly. He is of the opinion that only “serious errors” could have caused the sinking of the yacht. He emphasises that the ship of the German captain Karsten Börner survived the storm without any problems and even saved 15 people from drowning has.

Cutfield had told the newspaper The Republic said: “We didn’t see it coming.” Costantino vehemently disagrees: “It was impossible not to know about the storm.” Weather data had actually indicated the storm more than an hour before the accident, which is why Meteorologist Jörg Kachelmann has already sharply criticized the crew had.

Costantino is convinced that basic safety measures were disregarded on board the Bayesian. “The people should not have been in the cabins, the ship should not have been at anchor.” He suspects that the biggest mistake was that doors and hatches may have been left open.

Sinking off Sicily: Most likely water entered the yacht – but why?

Deep sea expert Philippe Epelbaum explains IPPEN.MEDIAthat no boat really stands a chance if water gets in. “When the ratio of water in the boat to the displaced mass tips, it happens quickly. Then there is no turning backHe suspects that a large wave or open hatches could theoretically have led to the tragedy off Sicily.

56 meters long, worth 40 million dollars: The yacht “Bayesian” by Perini Navi. © Perini Navi Press Office

Normally, yachts of this size are able to right themselves after capsizing thanks to a large, heavy keel, provided there is no water inside. An experienced skipper at IPPEN.MEDIA However, suspects that the Keel of the “Bayesian” possibly retracted was.

Investigations into boat accident in Italy ongoing – no findings yet

The port authority and the public prosecutor’s office in Termini Imerese now want to clarify what actually led to the sinking of the “Bayesian”. Captain Cutfield has already been questioned for hours, but official findings are still pending. And the questions surrounding the yacht tragedy are piling up. The Italian Sea Group is also demanding clarification. Costantino gives a hint as to the reason: “We have suffered enormous damage to our image and a collapse on the stock market. We are considering possible measures to protect our image and the credibility of Perini Navi.” (moe)