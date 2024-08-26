The commander identified, invited to elect domicile in Italy and appoint a lawyerAnd ready to receive the notice of guaranteeso as to be able to participate – directly or through experts and consultants – in the autopsies of the seven victims of the Bayesian. It is not yet known whether, in addition to James Cutfieldthe fifty-one-year-old New Zealander who was in charge of the crew of the sailing vessel that sank a week ago in the Sicilian waters of Porticello, near Palermo, the warnings will concern other members of the crew on board or, hypothetically, all of them. Yesterday Cutfield was reached by the judicial policethe Coast Guard, with whom he had an interview and who then subjected him to formal identification.

In the press conference on Saturday, held in his courthouse, the prosecutor of Termini Imerese Ambrogio Cartosio (competent for a nautical mile or a little more: a couple of kilometers away from the place of the sinking the competence would have fallen to the Palermo Public Prosecutor’s Office, directed by Maurizio de Lucia) had said that having to reflect on the entries in the register of suspects, making a list of categories of possible suspects (“The captain, the entire crew, the builders, those responsible for supervising the ship”) from which to choose who to notify for the first unrepeatable checks connected to the autopsies.





Autopsies of the victims begin tomorrow

Examinations of the bodies of the seven victims are expected to begin tomorrow and continue until Thursday.. The first to be examined, at the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the Policlinico, where they have been since Wednesday, should be the remains of Jonathan Bloomer, president of Morgan Stanley, and Chris Morvillo, lawyer of the tycoon Mike Lynch, owner of the Bayesian and also perished in the disaster of his ship. The bodies of Lynch himself, of his eighteen-year-old daughter Hannah, of Bloomer and Morvillo’s wives, Judith Elizabeth and Neda, of the ship’s cook, Recaldo Thomas, are instead in the Rotoli cemetery and will be gradually transferred to the university clinics. The duties of the forensic doctorscoordinated by the director of the institute, Antonina Argo, will be awarded today.

The causes of the shipwreck and the mystery of the open hatch

There are many puzzles in this investigation: Cutfield was heard as a person informed of the factsin recent days, by Cartosio and his substitute Raffaele Cammarano. Same thing for the survivorssix passengers and nine (out of ten) crew members. They all banked on the sudden, violent and unpredictable storm (a “downburst”), as for the force it unleashed on the sea and in the air, with a wind of 100 kilometers per hour. The fact is that the older and less technological sailing ship Sir Robert Baden Powell withstood the fury of the storm almost undamaged, the Bayesian sank. Some photos and several testimonies have shown that the two boats were moored quite close to each other, in the Porticello harbour, but only one sank.

The possible cause? An open tailgate, the movable keel in part retreated and did not give stability to the 56-meter sailing vessel, equipped with a 75-meter mast? With certainty the causes can only be reconstructed with the recovery of the wreck. But while waiting for an operation that will take months, there are autopsies and thanks to the examination of the submerged vessel, carried out by firefighter divers, also with the help of the robot used to search for victims, the investigators have fairly clear ideas. The Bayesian had arrived from Cefalù and until shortly before midnight a sort of party was held on board. Shortly before four in the morning the storm hit Porticello, within sixteen minutes the shipwreck and death. The nine crew survivors were not subjected to alcohol or drug tests.“They were in shock, there were other priorities,” the investigators justified themselves.

In addition to Cutfield, the ship’s crew includes Dutchman Tijs Koopmans, chief officer; Englishman Tim Parker Eaton, who serves as engineering officer; Burmese boatswain Htun Myint Kyaw; sailors Matthew Griffiths, English, and Leo Eppel, Spanish; Irishman Sasha Murray, chief stewardess; German Katja Chichen, junior stewardess; and South African Leah Randall, third stewardess.