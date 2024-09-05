It wasn’t exactly what he imagined: it was worse. The most awaited results regarding the shipwreck of the sailing vessel have finally arrived Bayesiansunk on the night of August 19 off the coast of Porticello, in the province of Palermo. The autopsy carried out on the bodies of four of the seven bodies recovered aboard the sailing vessel tell of a terrible end.

There cause of death it has been defined as an “atypical drowning”. This is the result of the analysis on four of the seven deaths that were on board the Bayesian. Observing the dynamics, those who were on the yacht had time to exhaust the oxygen inside an air bubble in which, evidently, they had taken refuge. This bubble had formed during the sinking.

The atypical drowning we are talking about, therefore, is actually a suffocation. As the bubble progressively reduced, the increasing presence of carbon dioxide made the environment toxic. The autopsy on the victims of the Bayesian was able to clarify an aspect that, although dramatic like many others, is important for the investigation and the exact reconstruction of the events. According to what was reported by ‘Repubblica’, in the lungs, trachea and stomach of the victims no water was found.

The accusations of shipwreck And manslaughter multiple involving Commander James Cutfield, Engineer Officer Tim Parker Eaton and the sailor on watch that tragic night, Matthew Griffiths. The victims examined by the medical examiners who examined the bodies are New York lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, while today autopsies were performed on banker Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judith.

Five of the bodies have been found in the same cabinon the port side of the ship, while Hannah was in the next room. The first body recovered was that of the ship’s cook, Recaldo Thomas, found next to the wreck. Experts say the victims died from “death by confinement” or “dry drowning”. The passengers, therefore, would have still been conscious at the time of the disaster, but would not have been able to reach the upper deck, remaining trapped.

A woman on board the Bayesian, returning to her cabins, injured her bare feet because of broken glass scattered on the ship. The six passengers who remained below deck during the sinking are said to have stopped breathing due to a tracheal spasm. The toxicology tests to determine the psychophysical conditions of the victims.