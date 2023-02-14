Direct Chronicle

Kylian Mbappé left the infirmary to go into the trenches, in the ruins, in what was left of his team, Paris Saint-Germain, shaken by Bayern for an hour in Paris. His goal, the equalizer when the game was winding down, brought PSG back to life after a tie in which they seemed lost. VAR annulled it for offside and the wasted celebration was all the French team took to come back from 0-1 in Munich. Just a moment of happiness, faith, hope in a black context.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, Achraf Hakimi (Kimpembe, min. 45), Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Verratti, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Danilo Pereira (Vitor Ferreira, min. 75), Carlos Soler (Kylian Mbappe, min. 56), Neymar and Messi 1 Sommer, Dayotchanculle Upamecano, Benjamin Pavard, Matthijs de Ligt, Leon Goretzka, Cancelo (Alphonso Davies, min. 45), Kingsley Coman (Gnabry, min. 75), Joshua Kimmich, Sane (Josip Stanisic, min. 90), Jamal Musiala (Ryan Gravenberch, min. 86) and Choupo-Moting (Müller, min. 75) goals 0-1 min. 52: Kingsley Eat. Referee michael oliver Yellow cards Benjamin Pavard (min. 25), Kimpembe (min. 70) and Neymar (min. 86)

“The 0-1 is a short result,” said Mbappé, leaving the locker room. “I have faith. If we win in Munich we’ll go to the quarterfinals”.

Bayern is missing Sadio Mané, its most important player. With Messi injured in the adductors, with Mbappé recovering from a tear, and with Neymar out of shape, PSG cannot count on the best version of any of its figures. Stripped of the creative fabric of the two teams, the skeleton provided by the organization is exposed, that which is built with habits, the routine of competition and constant training over months and years. What Bayern exhibits as a solid base and that at PSG does not exist or does not materialize. Some call it character. Culture, politics, experience, values. Signs of identity that, regardless of the results, strongly differentiate Bayern from PSG.

PSG lives installed in a mythical idea, not too formed, of football as a succession of heroics. This version of the Thousand and One Nights does not contemplate that the great European clubs grew under the protection of the industry rather than dreams. Bayern, which preaches the gospel of the factory, knows it by heart. The club of Kahn, Hoeness and Beckenbauer, is embarking on a profound conversion process in which the method is imposed on any individual, be it Lewandowski, sold, Manuel Neuer, fined, or Thomas Müller, substitute in Paris. There is no more legend there than the combination game, bold, fast and easy, to reach the rival area with the ball occupying all lanes with aggressive men. The search for emotion is the consequence of a long chapter of repetitions in synchronized collective movements. The drama of Julian Nagelsmann, the coach, is that, without quick-thinking midfielders, the team hasn’t quite broken. Mussiala, the brilliant midfielder, lacks a partner who is at least as lucid as he is. Bayern flies but never crosses the threshold of the stratosphere.

Clinging to what Verratti knew how to get out of the suffocating pressure, and then to the axis of passes formed by Messi and Neymar, PSG threatened to take the initiative for five minutes. Then he got into his field. The bulky Christophe Galtier’s team formed two lines of four and took cover in front of Donnarumma until the crowd. With ten players interned on opponent’s ground, by dint of pressing relentlessly, Bayern took over the space. There was no room to circulate in the area of ​​the home team. The personalities who frequent the box at the Parc des Princes, be they called Mick Jagger, Nicolas Sarkozy, Michael Jordan or Beyoncé, must have been surprised by the lack of resources they saw in the most lavish team in the world.

Verratti and two more

All that PSG offered to get out of the quagmire was what Verratti, Neymar and Messi invented to launch desperate counterattacks, inexorably poorly resolved because they alone could not get out of the pressure and finish off, Ramos and Marquinhos never anticipated, and there was no way to add the necessary players to the attacks. Well covered by Upamecano and De Ligt, Sommer barely had to intervene in the first half.

The lineup of winger Warren Zaïre-Emery, at 16, the youngest player to start in a Champions League tie, was a suspicious sign. Gaultier seemed more concerned with pleasing the club’s Qatari owners, eager to promote their Parisian academy, than fielding a competitive team. Fabián and Vitinha remained on the bench, two midfielders with the kind of skills that serve to control the ball against an opponent who suffers without it and who in Paris enjoyed an hour of absolute dominance —18 shots for and nine against— . So absolute that even Choupo-Moting showed off with a drop between the lines in the play that he created with Davies and that Coman finished off on the other side. The 0-1, on the verge of the hour of play, confirmed the superiority of Bayern and precipitated the intervention of Gautier. The coach removed Zaïre, Soler and Danilo, and brought on Fabián, Vitinha and Mbappé. The fans greeted the entrance of the striker with a jubilant ovation.

Bayern continued to attack wildly. Choupo-Moting and De Ligt forced Donnarumma to draw two prodigious hands and the stick prevented the 0-2. But by then, PSG had gained presence. His midfield, harmonized with Vitinha and Fabián, was better associated with the attackers. The team was repositioned and the counterattacks wreaked havoc. Sommer prevailed in a one-on-one with Mbappé in a brilliant action. The match broke up. Müller had missed a shot on empty goal when Messi set up Nuno Mendes. The full-back overflowed on the left and put the center in for Mbappé to push into the net.

The idol of France waved his arms demanding a little involvement from the stands. The fans were slow to wake up, they were so stunned and when they finally celebrated the 1-1 score, the referee received the VAR call. The video judges indicated that the goal was worthless. The night had inflamed when Sommer, this time against Messi, prevented the agonizing draw. Pavard was sent off in discount for knocking down the Argentine. Bayern reached the shore with a small booty. “We have dominated,” Goretzka proclaimed, after the shower. On March 8, Munich will issue a sentence.

