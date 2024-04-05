Bayern Munich is not arriving in the best of times for Tuesday's match against Arsenal, and it is not only that it has injuries, but they are quite important in the face of the starting eleven that Tomas Tuchel could put in, and the one that will end up blaming this. The Bavarian team, as the coach himself commented in the last press conference he gave to the media, will not be able to count on Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sané, Aleksandar Pavlović and Noussair Mazraoui for the next Bundesliga match, and not because rest but for discomfort.
The coach has made it clear that the players mentioned will be absent from this call for the match against Heidenheim and everyone has instantly thought that it is to give the important figures a rest for next week when they will have to face Arsenal in the Champions League, but As he clarified moments later, not only will they not be for this game, but they are also a doubt for Tuesday.
The club has already shown that it is not at its best, and we could even say that it is in its best season, and this may be the first of at least the last 12 that it is not going to win any trophy, since it seems that it is going to be the first of many that does not win the Bundesliga. In the cup they were also left out against a rival of a much lower level than them, and now in the Champions League and even more so with these losses, the quarter-finals may be too much for them at the Emirates Stadium. The club's luck is that the return leg will be at home and they hope to have more reinforcements for that moment.
Be that as it may, Bayern are in a rather gray moment, and although they have lost the Bundesliga by half, they are three points behind third, so if they do not win this round they could even drop their position in the Bundesliga, which if That would be something tragic both for the club and for the coach, who they are keeping knowing that he will not continue next year, but that if he continues at this pace he may leave even sooner.
