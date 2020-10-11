With four commitments in the final hours of the transition period, the rounded FC Bayern a decent transfer summer. As can be seen from Spanish media reports, Federico Valverde also played a role in the planning. real Madrid but let the FCB flash.
Except for Leroy Sané, the big star commitments at Bayern did not happen this summer. Since only one regular player left the club with Thiago, the Munich team’s balance sheet after the deadline day is very positive. The personnel required for the width came just in time.
For some desired players, however, it was not enough for a transfer in the end. As the Marca reported, Federico Valverde is said to have been in the sights of Bayern. This should catch the departure of Thiago. Instead, Marc Roca came for nine million euros.
The FCB had to bury the hopes of a move of the 22-year-old Uruguayan relatively quickly after the report. Real Madrid did not want to give up the top talent under any circumstances. The contract, which is valid until 2025, speaks volumes. Even Valverde himself was not convinced of his well-known prospect.
How much Bayern would have paid for the youngster in the end remains a secret. One can assume, however, that the sum would have been far from what the royals had imagined.
In the future of the Madrilenians, Valverde should become an important leader with his physique and offensive urge. Other top clubs will also have a hard time trying to win the midfield star over the next few years. Bayern cannot blame themselves for not having tried.
Leave a Reply