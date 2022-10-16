AOn Sunday evening, Stephan Lehmann, FC Bayern Munich’s stadium announcer, announced a player in the starting line-up that he hadn’t been able to announce very often this season. And anyone who didn’t know anything before that could be surprised: Excuse me? A substitute? This evening? Against this opponent? In this situation? So much can be revealed: It was not the last time that Lehmann announced the name of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

In the 13th minute, Choupo-Moting touched the ball on the left edge of the penalty area. Two passes, a shot and a header later, he was in goal. 1: 0 for Bayern by Serge Gnabry.

In the 33rd minute, Choupo-Moting touched the ball on the right edge of the penalty area. A nudge and a shot later, he was back in goal. 2-0 for Bayern by Choupo-Moting.

In the 53rd minute, Choupo-Moting touched the ball in the middle of the penalty area. A heel pass and a shot later he was back in goal. 3: 0 for Bayern by Leroy Sané.

On Sunday evening, FC Bayern won 5-0 against SC Freiburg because striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who had 57 Bundesliga minutes before that this season, played perhaps his best game since he has been in Munich. His record: a goal, an assist, an assist to an assist to an assist.

It wasn’t just because of his performance in training (according to trainer Julian Nagelsmann, very good for weeks) that Choupo-Moting was allowed to start, but also because of the situation in the team. Because Kingsley Coman (yellow-red suspension) and Thomas Müller (muscular problems) were missing and Jamal Musiala (Corona) was not yet fit for 90 minutes, Nagelsmann had to make a decision: either for 17-year-old Mathys Tel or for the 33- year-old Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting? Either for speed or for physical effort and technique? He made the right decision.

With Choupo-Moting, Nagelsmann gave his team a fixed point. This was particularly evident in two scenes in the second half. 52 minutes: In the penalty area, Gnabry and Choupo-Moting played a one-two that ended with Gnabry shooting into the left corner – post. 53 minutes: Sané and Choupo-Moting played an almost identical one-two in front of the penalty area, which ended with Sané shooting into the left corner – goal.







Later Sadio Mané (55th minute) and substitute Marcel Sabitzer (80th) increased to 4:0 and 5:0. Now the spectators could wonder again: Choupo-Moting was not involved in either goal.

In the 66th minute, Stephan Lehmann announced the name of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting one last time. This time, however, he hadn’t done anything brilliant, but walked off the field to the applause of many of the 75,000 fans.