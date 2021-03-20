NOnly five left: World footballer Robert Lewandowski turned into the home straight with another brilliant three-pack in his hunt for Gerd Müller’s “eternal” goal record. The exceptional striker shot Bayern Munich 4-0 (4-0) in a spectacular southern derby against VfB Stuttgart almost single-handedly to victory despite being outnumbered for 80 minutes.

With his season goals number 33 to 35 (17th / 23rd / 39th minute) the Pole has the legendary 40-goal mark of the “bomber” more firmly in view than ever. He has already exceeded his personal record from the previous year (34). Serge Gnabry (22nd) scored to make it 2-0. The record champions had previously lost Alphonso Davies, who saw the red card for gross foul play (12th).

“As a neutral, it’s fun – I don’t like it,” groaned VfB CEO Thomas Hitzlsperger on TV broadcaster Sky. Lewandowski was “something about world class”, he marveled: “How he moves, can be played – it doesn’t get any better.” His Swabians were simply “not awake enough”.

After the important 40th win in the 50th Bundesliga game under coach Hansi Flick, the Munich championship leaders go four points ahead of the top game against pursuers RB Leipzig on April 3rd. Then Jerome Boateng, who received his 5th yellow card, will also be missing alongside Davies. Stuttgart lost Silas Wamangituka, who injured himself in a running duel with David Alaba and was replaced (35th).

Davies hits Endo badly

“We have to be on our guard,” Flick had warned – and initially seemed to be right: The promoted player bravely played the game. When Davies came a tad too late against Wataru Endo and hit the Japanese badly on the ankle, there was even more to speak for VfB.

Coach Pellegrino Matarazzo gave up the defensive back four and ordered Borna Sosa further forward. Sasa Kalajdzic found the cross, but the striker’s header was too unplaced (14th). On the defensive, however, VfB completely lost order, a sharp cross from Serge Gnabry enabled Lewandowski to take the lead.

Gnabry himself increased after a wonderful combination over Thomas Müller and the strong Leroy Sane. This was followed by a nice dance by the goalscorer with substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting in front of the jubilant Bayern Bank. She had hardly taken a seat when “Lewa” headed to Müller-Flanke to make it 3-0.

The fact that Bayern were outnumbered and had to do without midfield boss Joshua Kimmich, who had a cold, seemed to spur them on. The ball came back to Lewandowski via Sane and Leon Goretzka, who again left his unfortunate guard Waldemar Anton standing and increased it again. On the Munich bank, even Flick and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, who had recently been in a clinch, applauded.

In the second half, the record champions had good opportunities for more goals. Lewandowski (63rd) also awarded one before he was replaced (70th).