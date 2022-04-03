Bayern Munich is the great dominator of German football. It is the absolute leader, it has everything to shout champion again and it is the team that plays football the best. He has his figures at a high level, he has a lot of hierarchy, but he was also the protagonist of the weekend’s blooper.
The team led by Julián Nagelsmann thrashed Freiburg 4-1, in a match in which all the goals came in the second half. Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Marcel Sabitzer were in charge of converting.
The unusual happened at 87 minutes, when the VAR detected that Bayern was playing with 12 players. Two minutes earlier, the coach had decided to make two changes: Coman and Tolisso left and Süle and Sabitzer entered.
Coman did not come out and they ended up playing 17 seconds with 12 players. The problem was due to an electronic malfunction, since the poster showed an incorrect number and the 25-year-old Frenchman never found out that he had to be replaced.
In the absence of official confirmation of the measures, the prestigious Bild newspaper reported that there may be consequences and that Bayern Munich could lose the points it earned on the field of play. Unusual but real!
