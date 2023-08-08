A sensational empty exit. Bayern Munich, engaged in negotiations for Harry Kane (offered more than 100 million to Tottenham, which is not giving up for now), has let Yann Sommer leave. The Swiss goalkeeper, who moved to Inter, had covered the hole left by Manuel Neuer who broke his leg during a skiing holiday in December. In reality, however, the German is not at all close to returning and for the moment the Bavarians have to play with Sven Ulreich (35 years old), just 9 appearances in the last two seasons. We are looking for a more reliable goalkeeper, also because there is the risk that Neuer will only return to the field in 2024.