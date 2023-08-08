The owner of the Bavarians had to operate again and times are getting longer: after the departure of the new Inter player, for now it’s up to the 35-year-old third goalkeeper Ulreich
A sensational empty exit. Bayern Munich, engaged in negotiations for Harry Kane (offered more than 100 million to Tottenham, which is not giving up for now), has let Yann Sommer leave. The Swiss goalkeeper, who moved to Inter, had covered the hole left by Manuel Neuer who broke his leg during a skiing holiday in December. In reality, however, the German is not at all close to returning and for the moment the Bavarians have to play with Sven Ulreich (35 years old), just 9 appearances in the last two seasons. We are looking for a more reliable goalkeeper, also because there is the risk that Neuer will only return to the field in 2024.
THE SITUATION
—
Bayern have made it known that in recent days the goalkeeper of the German national team has undergone a new, particularly delicate surgery. A metal plate was removed from the fibula in his right leg. In recent months Neuer, during training, felt severe pain, which is why a screw placed with the operation he underwent in December had been removed. However, the situation was not resolved, and here the goalkeeper is back under the knife. At Bayern, due to the continuous setbacks, they are seriously considering the possibility of identifying a new number one. For this reason, selling Sommer could prove to be a sensational empty exit.
