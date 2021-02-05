For the FC Bayern enters the season with a hard-fought win Hertha BSC continue. The squad trained by Pal Dardai showed at least an appealing performance in their own stadium in today’s 0-1 defeat, which makes their own fans brave again.
The first highlight of the game occurred ten minutes after the start of the game, when Hertha keeper Rune Jarstein caused a penalty by fouling Leroy Sane. However, the Norwegian was able to parry the penalty taken by Robert Lewandowski and thus cause the Poland’s first miss of the season.
Due to the difficult weather conditions, the game was sometimes tough for the audience. The snow battle often covered the trajectory of the white ball, which is why one had to wonder at home about the lack of use of the otherwise common orange ball.
Nonetheless, Kingsley Coman saved the Munich day with a deflected long-range shot to make it 1-0 in the 21st minute. The bravely fighting Hertha team also had to end half-time with an uncomfortable injury to Jordan Torunarigha.
Hertha stayed at eye level with the Triple winner in the second half, which fortunately went with less snow – and even almost equaled the score in the 88th minute by Matheus Cunha. But in the end it just wasn’t enough for the capital club to score points.