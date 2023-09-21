EThere was no reason for Thomas Tuchel to complain. His assistants followed the instructions and led the FC Bayern team to victory in the first group game of the Champions League. However, the boss, who had to watch the game against Manchester United from the stands due to a suspension, was probably far more excited far away from the pitch than Zsolt Löw and Anthony Barry were. They only got out of control when Munich scored goals. Bayern defeated the English 4:3 on Wednesday and continued their record series in the premier class.

It was the 20th opening win in a row for the Munich team, for whom Leroy Sané, Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane and Mathis Tel scored. Manchester never gave up despite constantly being behind, but apart from the two goals from Casimiro and the strike from Rasmus Højlund, the only thing left for their opponents was a success in their choice of clothing. While Löw and Barry stayed in their usual tracksuit, despite being briefly promoted to the responsible coaches in this game, Erik ten Hag stood on the sidelines in a dark blue suit – and thus won the style rating.

The Manchester United coach had dressed up for the appearance at his former employer. The Dutchman once coached FC Bayern’s second team and, the day before the game in the Munich Arena, let it be known that he really appreciated “Bayern’s mentality, the region and, above all, the club.” His team initially showed neither respect for Bayern nor did they act like a club that had traveled to Munich on a plane full of problems. There was no sign of a crisis after three defeats in five Premier League games or of discord within the team. Manchester United played courageously and purposefully forward and didn’t make Munich’s defense look good.

Bayern seemed irritated by the opponent’s brisk performance, there were always sloppy passes, incorrect running routes and, above all, a lack of pace. But unlike the record champions from the island, who gave up the lead after four minutes because first Facundo Pellestri and then Christian Eriksen failed to get the ball over the line from close range, the Munich team took advantage of their first good chance – and their first inspired attack. Sané took off after a one-two with Harry Kane and the ball rolled into the goal under the body of Manchester goalkeeper André Onana (28th minute).







The unfortunate Onana had barely recovered from his mistake when he had to reach behind himself again. Musiala didn’t allow himself to be stopped on the right, kept track even against two guards and passed back to Serge Gnabry. Onana was hardly comforted by the fact that the Munich player’s low shot was unstoppable.



Sad goalkeeper: Andre Onana

A flattering lead for FC Bayern, but with the two goals within four minutes, the team freed itself from its lethargy; it now appeared more grippy, more dominant, but without exuding a playful shine appropriate to the competition.

The second half started with a setback for Bayern. With an assist from Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Højlund made it 1-2 (49′) – Manchester gained new hope in this first group game. However, the video assistant destroyed it just two minutes later. Eriksen received the ball in the penalty area after a tussle with Upamecano. On the advice of the VAR, referee Glenn Nyberg from Sweden looked at the scene again and then decided on a hand penalty, which Kane confidently converted to make it 3-1 (53′).

The game now really picked up speed – with many chances, more for Munich than for Manchester, who, however, won the second half after scoring goals. In an exciting final phase, Casimiro made it 2-3 (88th), before substitute Mathis Tel restored the old gap with his next joker goal (90th). In stoppage time, Casimiro scored again to make it 3-4, which no longer threatened Bayern’s victory. Seconds later, the referee blew the game’s whistle.