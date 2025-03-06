The final whistle of the English referee Michael Oliver dismissed with himself and the world satisfied Bayern professionals into the end of the day, just a single outsider in the middle received the final signal like a sinner its eternal judgment. Joao Palhinha let his shoulders sack and lowered his gaze to the ground. Now it was official and no longer to be contested: FC Bayern had only won 3-0 against Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and he was to blame for the fact that there will be a second leg next Tuesday in the Bayarena.