End to an era at Bayern Munich. Jerome Boateng will be free from June 30. Ten seasons after joining the Bavarian team from Manchester City, the German defender will leave the Teutonic ranks. Kicker informs that the Bayern board has decided not to renew Boateng’s contract, which ended on June 30, and he has already informed his representative that Boateng can find equipment. Boateng will be free to sign with any club from July 1.

There will be a change of cycle in the defense of Bayern. Austrian Alaba decided not to accept Bayern’s renewal offer and decided to go on the market. Now it is his partner for many seasons in the Bavarian defense who will leave the club. Bayern already announced a few weeks ago that they had tied, in exchange for € 42M, Frenchman Dayot Upamecano. The one from Leipzig will be his replacement.

At 32, Boateng has a huge market. Many clubs in Italy and England were attentive to his future. Now, with their departure confirmed, they will go for the world champion. Boateng is facing his last chance to sign a great contract. Opportunities will not be lacking.