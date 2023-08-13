Hat-trick by Dani Olmo, third trophy in the history of the club controlled by Red Bull. The English forward enters the final half hour, the former Napoli player plays the second half. But for Tuchel’s team there is a lot to work on

Elmar Bergonzini





@

elmarberg – Milan

First game, first surprise. After winning the German Super Cup in the last three editions, this time Bayern Munich lose at home to Leipzig 3-0 and leave the first title of the season to the Red Bull-controlled club who had never triumphed in this competition. It ends 3-0, with Dani Olmo’s hat-trick. Goals in the 3rd minute, 44th minute and 68th minute (the last one from a penalty). This is the worst defeat ever for the Bavarians in the Super Cup. Debut, in the second half, for both Kim and Kane. But the game was already compromised. Male De Ligt in the first half. See also F1 | That's why the two World Cups didn't change Max Verstappen

bayern-leipzig, the match — Of the new signings, Tuchel only sends Laimer onto the field in midfield and lines up Tel with Musiala, Gnabry and Sané behind him. However, Leipzig got off to a better start and had their first chance after two minutes: Dani Olmo stole the ball from Kimmich, triggering the new signing Openda who, however, was unable to beat Ulreich. In the 3rd minute, Leipzig went through: the Bayern defense was inattentive following Raum’s free-kick, the ball almost casually reaching Dani Olmo who had no problem carrying forward from him. Tuchel’s team, although dancing too far behind, wasted two sensational chances with the 18-year-old Tel: the French forward, launched by Gnabry, centered Blaswich from an excellent position on the way out. In the 25th minute it’s still Tel, up close, who incredibly misses the target. Bayern wastes, Leipzig strikes again: Werner finds Olmo who gets rid of De Ligt and Laimer with a number with the heel and beats Ulreich. See also Allegri: "A season that I don't wish on anyone. We'd be in the Champions League without the points deducted"

peak bayern — In the interval Tuchel immediately made three substitutions (in Coman, Mazraoui and Kim, out Pavard, De Ligt and Laimer), but his team appeared ticked. The whole stadium relentlessly asks for the entry of Harry Kane who replaces Tel in the 63rd minute. However, not even the Englishman managed to change the match: after Seiwald’s header it was Mazraoui who hit the ball from his hand and provoked the penalty with which Dani Olmo scored his personal hat-trick. The first since he’s been at Leipzig. And it’s worth the third title in the club’s history. And the first surprise of the season.