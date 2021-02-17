“Our goal is to keep together this core of players who have walked the path of success with us”, said Hasan Salihamidzic in statements collected by ‘Sport Bild‘. The words, as obvious as they may seem, have a context, since they arrive after the official confirmation of David Alaba’s departure at the end of the season. The Austrian announced this Tuesday that he is leaving, although, yes, he did not indicate a destination: “Madrid and Barça? My agents will inform me of everything and I will not go crazy when deciding. “

Well, according to the aforementioned media, the Munich sports director will soon get down to work to prevent the flight of talent. He doesn’t want any more ‘Praise cases’. “All clubs want to avoid losing a top player for free,” he says. Therefore, in order not to stumble again on a stony road, the Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka and Kingsley Coman contract extensions they will be treated in March.

The one that is most pressing is the second, a Goretzka who has multiplied his importance in the team with the departure of Thiago at the same speed as his muscles. Of course, although of the three names slipped, Leon’s is the only one that ends contract in 2022, the negotiations, according to the information of ‘Bild’, is expected not to be too difficult. they even put a date for 26-year-old midfielder signs: May.

Eat, the most complicated

While the contracts of his two colleagues expire in 2023. Although there is greater margin, Coman’s renewal is the one that is going to cause Salihamidzic the biggest headache. The French winger, hero of the last Champions League (he scored the only goal in the final against PSG), wants Your growth in importance in the team is rewarded with adequate compensation. At the moment he receives 12 million euros gross per year, an amount far from the 8 million net that Manchester United promised him last summer. For this reason, he wants to stop being part of the average salary scale of the team and move to the head of it.

Kimmich, thoughtful

While Kimmich is somewhere in the middle. The versatile midfielder (he can also act as a winger) is at a crucial moment in his career. At 26, he is one of the most esteemed footballers in his position and wants to sit down with the Bavarian sports leadership to speak. Not only on an economic issue, but also on a sports project, as well adds ‘Bild’. His contract, as we say, ends in two seasons, when he has already reached 28 springs, so he considers it important to know the steps to take in Munich and the direction the team is following. With the sextet still gleaming, Joshua wants to make sure the dynamics don’t change.

A lot of conversation to start

And it is that, although the defensive plot has already been reinforced with Upamecano and Omar Richards, with Max Aarons on the way, the rest of the names that finalize the contract between 2022 and 2023 represent the backbone of the all champions Germans. Niklas Süle and Coretin Tolisso share vintage with Goretzka, while Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Serge Gnabry and Manuel Neuer do it with Kimmich and Coman. The three cases mentioned are the most urgent, due to temporality or difficulty of the negotiation, but when looking at the list of players in the air it is understood that the urgency governs the mind of Hasan Salihamidzic.