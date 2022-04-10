A new week arrives, and with it, the highest competition in European football. The Champions League. This week the matches corresponding to the second leg of the quarterfinals will be played, where the teams will seek to gain a place among the best four teams in Europe.
Here we leave you everything you need to know about the second leg between Bayern Munich and Villarreal.
When is Bayern Munich – Villarreal? The match will be played next Tuesday, April 12, at 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 2:00 p.m. in Mexico, and 4:00 p.m. in Argentina.
Where will the match be played? The match will be played at the German team’s stadium, the Allianz Arena. The Bavarian infrastructures have a capacity for around 75,000 spectators.
Where can I watch Bayern Munich – Villarreal? In Spain you can enjoy the game through Movistar + Champions League, and Movistar Champions League 1. In Argentina with ESPN 3, in the United States on Fubo TV and in Mexico on HBO Max.
In Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia and the rest of the South American countries you can follow it on ESPN Sur and on ESPN Colombia
Bayern Munich
The German team is coming off a 1-0 win against FC Augsburg in the German league. Lonely placing first in the standings, nine points behind his pursuer, Borussia Dortmund.
In the first leg they lost by a goal to nil. They will seek to turn the tie around in every possible way.
Choupo-Mouting, Tolisso and Sarr will miss this match due to injuries.
Villarreal
The “groguet” team comes from a 1-1 draw against Athletic Club de Bilbao. They are currently seventh in the standings.
In the first leg they managed to beat Bayern Munich by a goal to nil. The group coached by Unai Emery will do the same to maintain that advantage on the scoreboard.
Alberto Moreno will miss this game because the player has a knee injury.
Bayern: Neuer; Davies, Lucas Hernandez, Upamecano, Pavard; Goretzka. Kimmich; Coman, Mueller, Gnabry; Lewandowski.
Villarreal: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Pau Torres, Estupiñán; Lo Celso, Capoue, Psaejo, Coquelin; Gerard Moreno, Danjuma.
