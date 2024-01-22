Surprisingly for the football world, Bayern Munich lost their most recent match 1-0, against Werder Bremen, and was seven points behind the only leader, Bayer Leverkusen, a team led by Xabi Alonso that seems unstoppable.
However, the Bavarian team will have the chance here to score points and be within four, since it has a valid commitment for matchday 13 of the Bundesliga, in which it will face Union Berlin. We review the previous one.
In which stadium is Bayern vs Union Berlin played?
Date: Wednesday, January 24
Location: Munich, Germany
Stadium: Allianz Arena (Munich)
Schedule: 8:30 p.m. in Spain, 4:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 3:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela, 2:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 1:30 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: Frank Willenborg
What is the latest news from Bayern?
Bayern Munich seeks to recover from its aforementioned defeat against Werder Bremen at the Allianz Arena. In recent clashes, they have won 3 and lost 1, with 9 goals scored and 7 in their goal. During the last 5 games of the championship, the history between the teams favors the home team, which has achieved 3 wins, and 2 were draws, as expected.
How can you watch Bayern-Union Berlin?
It has not yet been confirmed whether ESPN will broadcast the match, which had been suspended two months ago due to extreme snowfall.
What is the latest news from Union Berlin?
Union Berlin, which is in the place 15 out of 18, also has its confrontation with Mainz pending, which was postponed until further notice. If you get good results you can make a significant difference compared to the relegation zone.
Possible formations
Bayern: Manuel Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Matthjis de Ligt, Dayot Upamecano, Alphonso Davies; ; Raphaël Guereiro, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman; Harry Kane.
Union Berlin: Ronnow, Leite, Vogt, Knoche, Roussillon, Haberer, Kral, Aaronson, Juranovic, Volland, Kaufmann
Forecast
Bayern Munich will have no problems beating their rival, 3 to 0, including a double from Englishman Harry Kane.
