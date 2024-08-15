Bayern Munich are preparing to face lowly ULM in the first round of the DFB Pokal, a match in which the Bavarians start as clear favourites. Under the guidance of new coach Vincent Kompany, Bayern are looking to get off to a strong start in their domestic cup campaign. Below, we analyse five key predictions that could define this match-up and reflect the superiority of the German giants over their lower-tier rivals.
Bayern Munich are highly likely to beat ULM with ease in the first round of the DFB Pokal. Despite the unpredictable nature of cup matches, the difference in quality between the two teams is abysmal. With a star-studded squad, Bayern should win by a wide margin, controlling the game from start to finish and showing their superiority in every line.
Newly appointed Bayern coach Vincent Kompany could opt to field his star XI in this match. Although they are against a lower-ranked opponent, Kompany could use the match as an opportunity to consolidate his playing style and build chemistry between his best players. With the season just getting underway, a match like this could be key to consolidating the team’s strategy.
With a solid defence and a clearly superior team, Bayern Munich are expected to keep a clean sheet against ULM. Bayern’s defensive quality, coupled with ULM’s lack of offensive options, makes it highly likely that the Bavarians will not concede a goal. Furthermore, Kompany’s tactical approach will surely prioritise solidity at the back to avoid any surprises.
Bayern Munich are expected to dominate possession in this match, possibly exceeding 70%. Given Bayern’s signature style of play, based on high pressing and quick ball circulation, ULM will have few opportunities to keep possession. This control of the game will allow Bayern to impose their pace and wear down their opponents, making any attempt at a counterattack difficult.
Bayern Munich are a team known for their attacking prowess, and they are likely to generate more than ten shots on goal during the match. With high-quality players in all attacking positions, Kompany’s team will constantly put pressure on ULM’s defence. This, combined with their dominance of possession, will result in a high number of scoring chances, testing the opposing goalkeeper on repeated occasions.
