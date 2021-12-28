Investigations ongoing. As reported in Germany by various media, the prosecutor is verifying the position of Bayern Munich and some of its managers of the present and the past. The accusation is that the rules relating to the minimum wage of all employees were not respected. The Bavarian club, for the moment, did not want to take a position on the matter.

Several collaborators from the youth sectors (it would be some helpers of the coaches of the football school teams) claim to have worked much more than 10 hours a week, despite having pocketed just 450 euros a month, the minimum wage. However, since the working hours of the collaborators were not respected, according to the prosecution, the remuneration should have been adjusted upwards. As Bayern are a joint stock company, it is customary for investigations to be directed against members of the board of directors (for this reason the former CEO Rummenigge also fell into the maelstrom, as well as Kahn who took his place in the summer and the sporting director Salihamidzic). The individual situations will instead be analyzed and clarified at a later time. The fact is that Bayern are now under investigation. And it is not excluded that its leaders are too.