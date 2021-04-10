Berlin (fb)

Union Berlin added to the troubles of Bayern Munich, the defending champion and the leaders, by forcing them to draw for the second time this season, with the same score 1-1, in the “28th stage” of the German football league, to prepare the Bavarian giants in a shaky way for their tough continental test Tuesday in Paris.

Bayern participated in the meeting amid increasing talk about the tense relationship between its coach Hanzi Flick and its Bosnian sports director, Hasan Salih Hamidic, against the backdrop of the club’s transfer policy, and the lack of commitment of the former to continue the journey in his duties after next summer.

The situation has also worsened after the Bavarian club is on the verge of relinquishing the Champions League title, losing in the middle of last week at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the quarter-final 2-3, which makes it in front of an arduous task Tuesday in the French capital, where he appears the champion “League 1” is a candidate for revenge for losing last year’s final to Flick’s men.

Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was forced to go out publicly to express his dissatisfaction with the internal tension in the Bavarian club, calling for uniting and focusing on the end of the season. Rummenigge stressed in an interview with the “Bild” sports newspaper that “we must work together in a harmonious, sincere and professional manner. This is what I clearly ask of the sports administration, this is what distinguishes Bayern Munich always.” The administration’s decision not to renew defender Jerome Boateng seems to have angered Flick more than anything, since he is so reliant on him and sees him as an indispensable element.

According to German media, Flick is the favorite to take over the task of supervising the German national team, after the European Cup next summer, succeeding Joachim Loew, who will leave the position after the continental tournament. But as for Rummenigge, “this issue must end, and there is no need to comment on it constantly, especially since we are in the last quarter of the season.” “We are in first place in the German League, and we still have a chance to qualify in the Champions League despite our 3-2 loss to Paris”.

While waiting for the arduous Parisian journey, Bayern were unable to complete their local mission, and the difference between them and their pursuit of Leipzig, who won a big score over Werder Bremen 4-1, narrowed from seven points to five.

Bayern, the winner of the last stage against Leipzig in the latter’s stadium 1-0, suffered in the absence of Serge Gnabry, Niklas Zolle and Leon Goritska, who joined the injured Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, which complicated his mission in achieving the sixth successive victory.

The Bavarian club suffered an additional blow by injuring French winger Kingsley Coman after nearly half an hour after the start, but he completed the first half before replacing during the half-time break with Blorua Sané. Similar to the sterile first half in which Bayern were unable to seriously threaten goalkeeper Andreas Louth on any occasion, but the guests were actually the most dangerous party, but without success in front of the goal as well, the Bavarian giants seemed completely helpless in front of the goal in the second half as well, and all His attempts ended at the outskirts of the region. Flick’s team waited until the 65th minute to genuinely threaten their visitors’ goal from a ball launched by Sané from the outskirts of the area, but it was slightly higher than the crossbar after switching from a defender.

Al-Faraj came a few minutes later after a free kick that Union Berlin’s defense failed to dislodge properly, and the ball reached Thomas Muller, who turned it around for Jamal Musiala, and the 18-year-old played with three defenders before he shot into the net in the 68th minute. They snatched the equalizer in the 86th minute, after a surprise lateral throw to reach Robert Andrich, who penetrated the left flank, and crossed it to the Danish substitute Marcus Ingvartsen, who followed it past Manuel Neuer.