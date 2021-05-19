Munich (dpa)

Jerome Boateng thanked the German football club Bayern Munich for the ten years he spent in its ranks. Boateng wrote “32 years” on the club’s website on Wednesday: “I am incredibly proud because I was part of the history here, and in letting me play this.” Too many games, to meet many friends, to enjoy football with Bayern. But Boateng, who won the 2014 World Cup with Germany, did not disclose his next destination after Bayern Munich. The center-back, who had moved to Bayern from Manchester City in 2011, added: It was clear to me that I would leave at some point, and as a person I needed the new challenge, and it was very important for me to live something new, and prove myself from new. Jerome continued: I owe a debt of credit to the club and to everyone who helped me live this wonderful period. It should be noted that it was certain that Boateng’s contract with Bayern would not be renewed. Boateng played 362 competitive matches with Bayern Munich, scoring ten goals, winning the best player award in Germany in 2016, and succeeding with Bayern in winning the hat-trick (League, Cup and European Championship) twice. Boateng, David Alaba and Javi Martinez will play for the last time in the ranks of Bayern next Saturday against Augsburg, and Alaba said, directing his words to Boateng: While we participated together in the heart of the defense, I learned and took a lot from you.