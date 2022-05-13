Madrid had a very powerful rival at the last minute for the signing of Rüdiger, Bayern Munich. The Bavarian club tested the German center-back a few weeks ago. This is how the journalist Christian Falk (Bild) told it in a podcast in which they analyzed the market situation of the Munich club. He assures that from the Bayern dome they contacted the player, but that it was too late at that time. He had it done with Real Madrid and he didn’t want to back down.

“A few days after the 1-1 draw against Villarreal in Munich, Hasan Salihamidzic is said to have contacted the representation agency of Chelsea defender Rüdiger. Reason for the call: The sports director wanted to negotiate a contract with FC Bayern. It was already too late: At that moment, the change of defense was almost finalized with Real Madrid”, narrates this journalist in bild.

Madrid had that competition but had already done their homework with the German center-back, who signed his contract this week with a clause of 450 million and will earn, according to Sport1, almost seven million euros per year plus a bonus.