The €100m deal that would see the Premier League’s second-highest scorer move to the Bundesliga is likely to fall apart

by our correspondent Davide Chinellato – london (great britain)

Should I stay or should I go? Harry Kane has been wondering for hours whether to stay in London or go to Bayern Munich, which has finally reached an agreement with Tottenham for the England captain on the basis of 100 million euros plus bonuses. Except that, when the most for the Germans seemed done, the 30-year-old striker with 213 goals in the Premier League held back on the possibility of leaving London and the club where he grew up to move to the Bundesliga. And he is deciding what to do, with the “stay” option, staying at Tottenham, which is gaining momentum by the hour. So much so that even in Germany, where they took the deal for granted once the news of the agreement between the two teams leaked, they are starting to wonder if Kane will really arrive.

STAY — Kane looked convinced this time. Without forcing his hand, but he had decided that having reached 30 without any trophy on his showcase, despite being the second best scorer in the history of the Premier League and one of the strongest forwards around, it was time to leave Tottenham and seek glory elsewhere. His contract expires next summer, if he can leave now bringing a deluge of millions to the club of which he is a symbol, all the better than doing it at zero in 2024. Realizing that Spurs would never have sold him to a Premier rival, on all Manchester United to which the England captain had given a little thought, had looked around, had discarded the chaotic PSG and had opted for the court of Bayern, with Thomas Tuchel who considers him the right man to transform the dominatrix of Bundesliga in the favorite for the Champions League. The verbal agreement had arrived quickly, on the basis of a four-year contract worth 12.5 million euros net per season, double what he receives in London. After the failed attempt to go to Manchester City in 2021, Bayern seemed like the right opportunity. Except that in the meantime Kane started training with Tottenham, wore the captain’s armband, scored 4 goals in his first friendly season played in front of his fans on Sunday and remembered how much he likes to be the symbol of Spurs. And that desire to seek his fortune elsewhere has turned into nostalgia, into a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel represented by the good start of the Ange Postecoglou era. Kane has never said anything publicly and in private talks with the new coach he has always reiterated that as long as he is at Tottenham he will give 110% for the team with which he scored 30 goals last season. Staying means resigning yourself to another season without titles, one without cups. But Kane could be fine with that, with the option always open to leave at the end of 2023-24, if Tottenham continue to be mediocre, or sign that new contract that he doesn’t want to sign for now, binding himself for life to the team in which he grew up. The more hours go by, the more convinced they are in England that Kane will stay in the end. See also Napoli has fun, Osimhen more: comfortable trio at Eintracht, Spalletti in the quarterfinals

GO — Bayern, however, is an unrepeatable opportunity. Kane would be the star of a team ready to win immediately, the phenomenon of a team that would start with the goal of winning the next Champions League (the 2024 final is at Wembley, the home stadium of the captain of the English national team), the man symbol of an entire championship, the Bundesliga, and of the team that has dominated it for years. If Kane wants to win, Bayern, this Bayern, is the best opportunity that has ever come his way: he is 30 years old, if he said no now, after a soap opera like this, a move abroad would be unthinkable even if he really said goodbye next summer Tottenham on a free transfer. Only that accepting the challenge would mean getting out of his comfort zone, trying something new with respect to the Tottenham environment where Kane has been the undisputed king for years, a different championship than the Premier League of which he dreams of being the best scorer ever, of scoring the 48 goals he lacks to surpass Alan Shearer’s record. Choosing “Go”, keeping faith with the verbal understanding found some time ago with Bayern, means changing everything. And Kane has been deciding in the last few hours if he is ready to do it, with the same deadline that he had given to the two teams: before the start of the Premier League, for Spurs scheduled for Sunday at Brentford. After a soap opera almost two months long, after the impossible (Tottenham saying yes to Bayern) became possible, Kane could be the one who sensationally blows everything up. See also Barcelona begins to seriously consider loaning out Nico González