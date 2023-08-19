However, Tuchel’s team still appeared packed, risking too much before scoring the 2-0 and with a defense that danced more than necessary. In the end, however, it is 4-0 in Bremen

Elmar Bergonzini

Ready, set, goal. Bayern Munich, who have won the last 11 editions of the Bundesliga, prevailed on the first day of the 2023-24 season by beating Bremen 4-0 in Bremen. The blow in the Super Cup is behind us. Sané’s goals were decisive: the first arrived after just 4 minutes, the second in the 90th minute. Also Kane (in the 74th minute) was on the net, making his debut from the first minute. The last acute of the game is from Tel in the 95th minute. Debut from the beginning for Kim too. However, Tuchel’s team appeared still packed, the result does not describe the progress of the match at all. Before the 2-0, he risked a draw several times. In short, the back creaked too much. See also Genoa, taken Frendrup

the race — Tuchel leaves Pavard on the bench (sign of the transfer market?) and chooses the usual 4-2-3-1 with Coman, Musiala and Sané behind the lone striker Kane. De Ligt also remains out of the 11, replaced at half-time in the Super Cup lost to Leipzig because he was in obvious difficulty. However, Bayern started strong and in the 3rd minute created an interesting opportunity with Kane. A few seconds pass and the Bavarians move forward: a nice exchange between Sané and Kane, the German finds himself alone and beats Pavlenka. Werder responded immediately and found an equalizer with Füllkrug who headed in the 9th minute, exploiting a cross from a free-kick: however, the attacker was offside at the time of the serve and the goal was disallowed. Bayern fail to be dominant and it takes a while to make themselves dangerous again. He does it in the 20th minute (Musiala’s shot just wide) and in the 21st minute (Mazraoui hits the outside of the post). See also In America they know that there are options to lose Israel Reyes in the transfer market

the recovery — In the second half, Werder, perhaps convinced of the dull evening of the Bavarians, started with their foot on the accelerator: in the 47th minute Füllkrug, from the right, put the ball low in the middle, Upamecano was out of position and allowed Bittencourt, sliding, to impact with the ball from close range, but without being able to hit the goal. Another chance in the 49th minute: Füllkrug controls the ball but wastes it by shooting it high. Bayern only met again in the 58th minute (Coman’s post), and in the 61st minute (good save from Pavlenka on Kane), before actually managing to double their lead in the 74th minute: Werder left too much room for Davies on the left, the winger catches Kane in the area who is good at preventing Pieper from intervening, beating the innocent Pavlenka. In the final minutes the pace drops, also due to the tiredness of the two teams but, in the 90th minute, Sané also scores the 3-0: Choupo-Moting plays the ball towards the back, Sané is initially offside but gives Müller time to intervene and serve the former City a ball that only needs to be pushed into the goal. Werder pulled the plug and even conceded the fourth goal: the conclusion with which Tel beat Pavlenka was beautiful and powerful. It ends 4-0, yet Bayern seemed to be more than capable of improvement. See also Juan Fernando Quintero goes out to defend himself with medical tests in hand