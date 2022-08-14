The 19-year-old opened the scoring in 2-0 at Wolfsburg and became the youngest player to score at least 14 goals in Germany

History, to erase the legend. Bayern Munich, who lost Lewandowski (who joined Barcelona) in the summer continue to cling to 19-year-old Musiala, scoring in all three of their first games of the season and currently the team’s top scorer of the season with 4 goals. Against Wolfsburg it ends 2-0, with goals from Musiala (in the 33rd minute) and Müller (in the 44th minute). The 2003 Bavarian class is, with 19 years and 169 days, the youngest player in the history of the Bundesliga to reach 14 total league goals. And Lewandowski is already forgotten.

The match – Nagelsmann confirms the 4-2-3-1 with Sané starting again from the bench. Bayern began with a thrill, with Davies who, on Wimmer’s bank, deflects the ball against the post of his goal. The answer is Pavard who on 14 ‘, on Kimmich’s corner, hits the crossbar. At 19 ‘it was Mané who brought him forward, but the goal was canceled by the Var who, after a wonderful exchange between Musiala and Müller, the Senegalese was offside. At 33 ‘the advantage really came: Musiala, still served by Müller, turned to the edge of the area, fell, got up, and beat Casteels with a shot in the corner. Before the doubling of Müller Casteels is good on Pavard, but he has to surrender to the number 25 of Bayern who is good at finishing a good move by Davies and Kimmich. See also Nibali: "Giro and I, a long love story, my childhood dream"

The recovery – In the second half it is mostly the goalkeepers who show off: in the 49th minute Neuer is good on Nmecha, while Casteels makes a real miracle on Sané’s (deflected) shot in the 57th minute. Mané also touches the goal in the 69th minute (header slightly out), who then scores in the 72nd minute but the Var again intervenes and cancels the Bavarian trio. It ends like this, with the Bavarians keeping a clean sheet for the first time this season and, after two days, they are first with 6 points together with Borussia Dortmund. Including the Super Cup, Bayern have already scored 13 goals (cashing in on 4), proving to be a power even without Lewandowski. Especially thanks to the little jewel Musiala. Who has already written history …

