Not a fake 9, but a fake goalkeeper. Actually, a fake number 1. Because he has to give guarantees in the middle of the posts. Bayern Munich has wrapped up. When the Bavarians make their Bundesliga debut against Werder Bremen on Friday, goalkeeper will be Sven Ulreich. Just as happened during the Super Cup loss 3-0 against Leipzig. He can’t be the owner in the medium-long term, but the Germans have a serious problem in identifying the second goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer. Few are willing to go to Monaco knowing that, during the season, they will end up on the bench, losing his place to the captain.

This is precisely the reason why Bayern failed to sign Kepa, who ended up at Real Madrid. The German managers explained to him that when Neuer returns (probably only in 2024, even if recovery times, more than 8 months after the injury, are still uncertain) he will be the starter. Kepa then agreed to go to Madrid to replace the injured Courtois. At Real, this is the explanation given by the goalkeeper to the managers of Bayern, the probability of remaining owner is higher. This is also the reason why Sommer, who moved to Inter, has long asked for the transfer. But now the German champions have a hole in goal. We need a reliable player who suddenly accepts losing his job. One thinks of De Gea, who has released himself from Manchester United and Ortega, who is on the bench at City. The former, however, is waiting to see if he can find more guarantees elsewhere, the latter is fine in England. And so Bayern, just a few days before the start of the championship and with the first title of the season already gone, looks around. Looking for a fake number 1.