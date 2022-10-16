Don’t just look at the name. Bayern Munich’s match against Freiburg is a real show of strength. It is, even if the opponent has no coat of arms, because Freiburg are dominating their Europa League group (four out of four wins against Qarabag, Olympiacos and Nantes) and because they had only lost against Dortmund this season. He is, also because in the whole championship he had only conceded 8 goals (like Bayern). Nagelsmann’s team, however, won 5-0 with goals from Gnabry (13 ‘), Choupo-Moting (33’), Sané (53 ‘), Mané (56’) and Sabitzer (80 ‘). The Bavarians thus overtake Freiburg in second place, returning to -4 from Union Berlin in first place.

Nagelsmann deployed the two strikers again (Choupo-Moting next to Mané), with Sané and Gnabry outside. Bayern took little to move forward and already went on at 13 ‘: on a pocketed by Choupo-Moting Davies was good at finding Sané whose conclusion was saved by Flekken, on the rebound came Gnabry who headed 1-0. At 33 ‘it is Choupo-Moting to double: on an assist from Sané the former PSG avoids Ginter and beats Flekken by sending the ball to the farthest corner. At the beginning of the second half Choupo-Moting returns the favor and allows Sané, after a good exchange, to bring the result to 3-0. Bayern plays on velvet and immediately drops the poker too: on a pass from Gnabry it is Lienhart who gets the reading wrong allowing Mané to find himself alone against Flekken who overcomes with a soft touch. The 5-0 arrives in the 80th minute, when Ginter, to stop Mané, involuntarily triggers Sabitzer who is cold in beating the opposing goalkeeper again. A heavy result that penalizes Freiburg extremely, but which should not be underestimated. That of Bayern was in fact a real show of strength.