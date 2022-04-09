It was not easy for Bayern. For a long time it was 0-0 against low-flying Augsburg, where Jeffrey Gouweleeuw had a base place, until Robert Lewandowski was allowed to take a penalty in the 82nd minute due to hands. The Polish Bundsesliga top scorer did not fail and impeccably shot his 32nd goal of the season against the ropes.

Due to the narrow win, Bayern has a nine-point lead over nearest attacker Borussia Dortmund, which won 0-2 at VfB Stuttgart last night. Both teams have five games left to play. Number three Bayer Leverkusen can only overtake Bayern in theory.