BundesligaBayern Munich seems unable to avoid the 32nd league title in history. The team of coach Julian Nagelsmann won 1-0 against Augsburg this afternoon and thus keeps a big gap with the competition.
It was not easy for Bayern. For a long time it was 0-0 against low-flying Augsburg, where Jeffrey Gouweleeuw had a base place, until Robert Lewandowski was allowed to take a penalty in the 82nd minute due to hands. The Polish Bundsesliga top scorer did not fail and impeccably shot his 32nd goal of the season against the ropes.
Due to the narrow win, Bayern has a nine-point lead over nearest attacker Borussia Dortmund, which won 0-2 at VfB Stuttgart last night. Both teams have five games left to play. Number three Bayer Leverkusen can only overtake Bayern in theory.
Jean-Paul Boëtius went down with FSV Mainz 05 at 1. FC Köln (3-2). The visitors lost a 0-2 lead in the last half hour. Jonathan Burkardt and Karim Onisiwo scored for Mainz. Then Ellyes Skhiri, Dejan Ljubicic and Luca Kilian scored for 1. FC Köln.
Goal and assist Becker
With a goal and an assist on Genki Haraguchi’s opening goal, Sheraldo Becker played a major role in the victory of 1. FC Union Berlin over Hertha BSC (4-1).
Nick Viergever and Jetro Willems are heading for relegation from the Bundesliga with SpVgg Greuther Fürth. The last player also lost the home game against Borussia Mönchengladbach (0-2). Alassane Pléa scored once and prepared a goal from Marcus Thuram. Viergever played the entire match and Willems was not allowed to come in.
SpVgg Greuther Fürth already has 10 points less than Hertha BSC and Arminia Bielefeld, the numbers 17 and 16 of the ranking.
View the state of affairs in the Bundesliga here
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss a thing from the stars.
#Bayern #takes #step #32nd #national #title #starring #Sheraldo #Becker #Union #Berlin
Leave a Reply