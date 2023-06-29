In Germany sure of the Nigerian’s yes, but Napoli still don’t have the offer. So far the highest is from PSG (100 million), De Laurentiis is asking for 180…

Maurice Nicita – NAPLES

Sometimes they come back. It looks like a horror movie but it’s not: Victor Osimhen could return to the Bundesliga where he made his debut in European and professional football. He arrived at Wolfsburg in January 2017, aged just 18, and due to a series of injuries and various complications he only played 16 games in a season and a half without ever scoring. Then the Germans loaned him to the Belgians of Charleroi, where the Nigerian was then sold for 3.5 million, the same amount spent by Wolfsburg two years earlier. You know the rest of the story, especially his exponential improvement in the three years he lived in Naples. And especially the last championship as top scorer has meant that the president Aurelio De Laurentiis has even raised the figure to 180 million to buy one of the best center forwards around the world.

In this situation, the most powerful club in the Bundes from Bavaria is working out its own moves. Because the Napoli number 9 is very popular and the honorary president, Uli Hoeness, has never hidden it: "Osimhen is an excellent striker. I like him, he has everything. Strong head, physical, technical and fast. The problem is that costs a lot. But it can't not please you". This means that in the German champion club – after the unsuccessful experiment of a season without a centre-forward – they have now decided to take one who cannot be a second choice.

The first choice of the Germans seems to fall on the central point of Tottenham and the English national team, for which an offer of 70 million was formulated which the English refused, asking for at least 90. So that negotiation is currently on stand-by. but Bayern are now thinking about how to move. Because a reflection is underway: Osimhen's evaluation is very high, but even that of the Englishman is no joke and Harry Kane will turn 30 next month, while the Nigerian is almost 6 years younger. Important considerations on investment payback times and prospects for the centre-forward. Among other things, coach Thomas Tuchel highly respects Osimhen and had already recommended him to his managers since his Chelsea days and now somehow he is doing the same thing at Bayern.

Survey — Not wanting to come out, the most successful club in Germany has also probed the player’s entourage, to see if there is approval for a return to the Bundesliga. Osimhen is staying at home on vacation, but does not preclude any possibility. He can serenely stay at Napoli, but at the same time he is very ambitious and knows that there are important clubs ready to invest in him and remains open to listening to stimulating proposals. And in any case, the attentions of a club that has won the Champions League six times cannot be snubbed. Now Bayern is waiting to see if the competitors will start with an auction raising the price of Osimhen or not. In that case, after closing the Kim deal – by paying Napoli the clause that is close to 60 million – the Germans would concentrate on the Azzurri center forward with an offer that would not reach 180 million, but would be higher than the 100 offered by PSG and rejected by De Laurentiis.

So the French remain the most accredited because they have broken down the first diaphragm, that of a nine-figure offer. At the Qatari headquarters in Paris they must first understand how the Mbappé controversy will be defined. Because if the Frenchman really went to Madrid, then the offer for Osimhen would go up and quite a bit. And the Premier League clubs cannot be eliminated from the scenario. With Liverpool also waiting to understand where the situation is going. Because no one would like to unleash the auction but rest assured that as soon as Kane and Mbappé himself move, the scenarios could change rapidly. And if this is not the case, De Laurentiis will sit down again with the agent Calenda to try to extend the contract, perhaps setting a redemption clause that can satisfy the parties.