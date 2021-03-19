Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said that his captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will return to the starting line-up for the team in his match against Stuttgart, which will be held next Saturday in the German Bundesliga, at a time when fellow midfielder Joshua Kimmich may be absent from the match. .

Flick added: Neuer looks good today, and Kimmich visited the team doctor, showing slight cold symptoms, and we will wait for how things will be tomorrow?

Neuer had missed the team’s match against Lazio, Italy, in the second leg of the 16th round of the Champions League, as Alexander Noble took over the Bayern goalkeeper, who won that match 2/1.

Flick explained that his team will not look to face Paris Saint-Germain, after they were drawn together in a quarter-final confrontation of the current version, for the second time after they met in the 2020 final «Bayern Munich won 1/0», but he will focus his entire focus on facing Stuttgart, and then a confrontation. Leipzig, the opponents at the top of the German league, after the end of the international break.

Flick said: My focus is on the Stuttgart match first, it will be our 18th game in 11 weeks, but the team made many strong matches in that short period, including the last matches.

Bayern Munich leads the Bundesliga by four points ahead of second-placed Leipzig, and Flick said: We will not underestimate the importance of the Stuttgart match, because it has smart players in the midfield and has players with high speed in attack, we will need to show our true potential on the field.