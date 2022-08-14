Munich (dpa)

Bayern Munich announced today, Sunday, the extension of its long-term contract with the main sponsor of the team “Telecom” until 2027.

Bayern’s shirt has been sponsored by Telecom for two decades, and although the club has not announced the value of the deal, it is reported that it will pay close to 250 million euros ($4.256 million) over the next five years.

“We are very pleased that Telecom has been with the team for twenty years,” said club chief executive Oliver Kahn, who played for the team as a goalkeeper when the company started sponsoring the team.

He added, “Together we have experienced a unique success story, our goal is to continue to set standards in sport and beyond, and we have succeeded once again in extending this contract.”

And unlike the controversial partnership with Qatar Airways, Bayern officials can expect there to be no criticism from the team’s fans for the deal.