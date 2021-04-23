ofMike Schier shut down

The Bavarian SPD is looking for a new beginning again: On Saturday, a new party leadership will be elected to succeed Natascha Kohnen. Is there a dual leadership?

Munich – The Bavarian SPD was once a proud party that even – long, long ago – provided the Prime Minister with Wilhelm Hoegner in 1945/46 and 1954/57. This is also legendary: In the state elections in 1966, the SPD * with the legendary state chairman Volkmar Gabert won 35.8 percent and played almost in a league with the CSU *. Of this, 9.7 percent were left in the 2018 election, in the most recent poll it was eight percent.

The confession of Ronja Endres that she “no longer feels like being in a bad mood in the SPD” sounds almost defiant. Endres (34), who grew up in Penzberg and now lives in Regensburg, could be elected head of the SPD state on Saturday – she is applying together with the Munich state parliament member Florian von Brunn. The 51-year-old wants to be in the front row once again: in 2017, he clearly lost to Natascha Kohnen in the primary election. He also lost out to Horst Arnold in the election for parliamentary group leader – after two stalemates. If von Brunn and Endres are elected, the Bavarian SPD, which still has over 50,000 members (three times as many as the Greens), would be led by a dual leadership for the first time.

The establishment candidate

Uli Groetsch from Weiden / Upper Palatinate competes against her as a soloist. If you will, then Groetsch, a confidante of the outgoing boss Natascha Kohnen, is the candidate of the establishment. If he were not elected on Saturday, the SPD would have a problem: The 45-year-old is the top candidate of the Bavarian SPD for the federal election in September and would be hit if he were not elected. Kohnen, who is leaving quite disaffected, is officially staying out of the race. Who wins? “Corona makes it extremely difficult to determine a real mood,” she says.

Previously Secretary General: Uli Groetsch. © Inga Haar

In general, the Brunn / Endres team should be strong in Upper Bavaria, while Groetsch in the north of the Free State. Even as Secretary General, the man from Upper Palatinate was hardly ever in the south of Bavaria.

The digital election campaign was difficult, so the applicants are as broad as possible, including potential secretaries-general. From Brunn / Endres, Arif Tasdelen (46), member of the Nuremberg State Parliament, entered the race, Groetsch elected the local chairwoman of Grünwald / Straßlach, Ramona Greiner (34).

A sports reporter takes sides

The duo Endres / von Brunn mobilized – with some success – the base and referred to a list of supporters with over 120 names. The former BR sports reporter Günther Koch can be found there, as well as the GEW boss, many Jusos – rather few MPs. Which speaks for itself, because von Brunn is considered an edgy lone fighter, which is why you can look forward to the division of labor with the young Regensburg native Endres if you choose. In any case, it is already clear that von Brunn is still allowed to take care of environmental issues, although Ronja Endres is a specialist – she works full-time at the Bund Naturschutz. The newcomer is supposed to work on the traditional core issues of the SPD: trade unions, good work, preservation of industrial jobs. As an expertise, she refers to a nine-month VW internship.

The female part of the planned dual leadership: Ronja Endres. © Lennart Preiss

The duo is clearly different from the former police officer Groetsch. He says: “The SPD is the party of social justice and work, that is our brand essence.” He proposes a Covid-19 Marshall Plan with a volume of 30 billion euros. Regarding the duo and their division of labor, he pointedly remarks: “A state chairman must be able to represent the entire SPD.”

It will be a purely online party congress, only candidates are allowed in the party headquarters in Munich. Chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz is live. Voting is done secretly via an encrypted online form. Formally, the 300 delegates first have to vote on an amendment to the statutes, which in principle allows the election of a dual leadership in the future. Groetsch will also agree. “That is the zeitgeist” – just not now. *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.