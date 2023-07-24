Yann Sommer wants to go to Inter at all costs. Reading his name among the squad for Bayern Munich’s tour of Japan and South Korea did not demoralize him, nor did he resign himself to staying in Munich until late August, when Neuer will be fully recovered. And so, after missing last week’s friendly match won by Tuchel’s team 27-0 against Rottach-Egern, this morning he didn’t train with his teammates. Small detail: this afternoon the German charter will take them to Japan to start the tour. Sommer’s, therefore, is a real message to the management, a sort of… “you keep me here because you haven’t bought another goalkeeper yet, but you can’t force me to play”. It is unlikely that there will be any surprises in the next few hours and that he will be exempt from the away game, but it is still worth monitoring the situation.