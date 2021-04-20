With four days remaining, Bayern Munich left what would be its ninth consecutive Bundesliga sentenced. The Bavarians did not fail and they beat a poor Bayer Leverkusen 2-0 with solvency and, in this way, took advantage of Leipzig’s umpteenth skid on their visit to Cologne (2-1) to put ground in the middle in the classification. There are 12 points to be shared in the highest German competition and Bayern takes 10 from the Saxons. Munich’s hegemony lasts.

And it does it without the help of pillars like Lewandowski or Gnabry. The Pole aims to reappear on Saturday against Mainz and the German is already back in training after spending 14 days in quarantine after his positive in Covid. I do not care. Bayern were a roller from the opening whistle and, in a matter of a quarter of an hour, they were 2-0 ahead on the scoreboard. It was Choupo-Moting and Kimmich those that reflected the overwhelming superiority of Bayern in the light of the Allianz. Hannes Wolf did not appear.

Not that they didn’t have their chances. Schick was able to cut differences in one of the few appearances of the Rhinelanders in the vicinity of Neuer, but Leverkusen lacked conviction. Just what was and is left over the set directed by Hansi Flick. Choupo scored the third, but was annulled for millimeter offside. Goretzka also had it in his boots, who returned to the pitch after recovering from muscle discomfort that deprived him of being in the Champions League tie against PSG. I do not care. One more victory and the salad bowl is red and white again.

