Interviewed by ‘Sky Sport DE‘, Hasan Salihamidzic has issued statements in view of the draw from Champions League . These are the declarations of sporting director of Bayern Munich : “We will not make the mistake of thinking that Milan or Bruges are less strong than PSG or Liverpool. Obviously when you hear these names everything becomes interesting. We’ll see what happens to us.”

The draw for the Champions League round of 16 is scheduled for 12.00. The Italian teams still in the running are Milan, Napoli and Inter, who will not be able to clash. The Champions League will restart from mid-February. Milan qualified second in their group, behind Chelsea. “We will be the loose cannon of the competition,” said Paolo Maldini after passing the group stage. Today the Gazzetta dello Sport hypothesizes possible crossings. Milan have nothing to lose: their first goal, that of passing the round, has already been achieved. Now watch out for possible surprises. Follow the draw with us. READ ALSO: Milan, identified the center forward of the future: the latest on the market >>>