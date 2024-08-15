Berlin (dpa)

Max Eberl, a member of the supervisory board of Bayern Munich, refused to discuss the statements made about him by Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Caro, but said that in this situation “silence is golden”.

“The statement speaks for itself. I can say that silence is silver and silence is golden. I will not attack anyone through the microphone, but the response will be tomorrow on the field,” Eberl said in a press conference.

Kicker magazine reported that Carew criticised Eberl during a meeting with Leverkusen fans at the BayArena on Tuesday evening. Carew was quoted as saying: “I don’t really care about Max Eberl, not at all and I won’t discuss it with him.”

Caro’s comments were made in connection with the uncertainty surrounding Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah, who is a transfer target for Bayern Munich. Caro later apologised for his comments, telling Bild: “I’m an emotional person. They were informal statements made in a meeting with Leverkusen fans. I didn’t mean for them to spread that way, but that doesn’t change anything about the statements, for which I deeply apologise.”

Tah’s contract with Leverkusen runs until the summer of 2025 and he is still training with the team, but reports indicate that Leverkusen and Bayern Munich have reached an agreement over the player’s transfer.

Bayern Munich CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said the club would not accept the attack, which he described as subjective. “We were disturbed by Caro’s personal attack on Max Eberl,” Dreesen said. “I also told Fernando Caro this in a personal meeting with him, because we cannot tolerate this, apart from the subjective attack on FC Bayern Munich.”

Leverkusen won the Bundesliga and German Cup last season, ending Bayern Munich’s 11-year dominance of the league, while the Bavarians failed to win any trophy in a season for the first time in a decade.