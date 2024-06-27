Munich (AFP)

Bayern Munich regained the services of Croatian international defender Josip Stanišić, and signed a new contract with him extending to 2027, after he played last season with Bayer Leverkusen on loan from the Bavarian club, and won the German football league and cup double with him.

Leverkusen was keen to retain the services of the 24-year-old Croatian, after he played an influential role in leading him to the German League title for the first time in the club’s history, in addition to winning the cup and reaching the final of the Europa League competition, by playing 38 matches in all competitions. During which he scored 4 goals, including one against the Bavarian club itself, “3-0 in the league.”

The Munich-born defender said, “It is nice to return home. I have been a fan of this club since I was a child. I gained more confidence last season with Leverkusen, and I believe that I will return a better player than it was in the professional seasons he spent with Bayern.” 2020 and 2021, where he only played 28 league matches and 41 in all competitions over three seasons.

“My goals are clear: to give everything for Bayern and win as many titles as possible,” he continued.

After defending the colors of Germany at the level of the U-19 teams, Stanisic transferred his allegiance and wore the Croatia shirt, and was present with them in the European Cup currently being held in Germany, and participated in two of the three matches that Luka Modric and his teammates played in the group stage, where their career ended, after they were eliminated. Behind Spain and Italy in Group Two.