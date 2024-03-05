Bayern beat Lazio and reached the quarter finals of the Champions League

Bayern Munich beat Lazio in Rome in the return match of the 1/8 finals of the Champions League. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting took place on Tuesday, March 5, and ended with a score of 3:0 in favor of the hosts. Harry Kane and Thomas Muller scored goals in the first half for the winners. In the second half of the match, the Englishman scored another goal, making a double.

In the first match, which took place in Rome, the hosts won a minimal victory. Thus, the Munich team reached the quarter finals of the Champions League on aggregate.

The final of the tournament this season will take place on June 1. The meeting will take place at Wembley Stadium in London.