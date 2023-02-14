Bayern Munich exacerbated the crisis Paris Saint-Germain, dominated in the game and on the scoreboard with a goal from Kingsley Coman in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, sentenced to a great feat in the second leg in Germany so as not to compromise his season.

only the output of Kylian Mbappe, Miraculously recovered from injury a week ahead of schedule, he seemed to give encouragement to the French, who can hold on to the strength of their number 7 for any hope of qualification.

The French forward revolutionized his team, had two good chances, scored a goal disallowed by VAR for offside and allowed Leo Messi to have a great chance that Benjamin Pavard deflected.

Mbappé’s half-hour of play washed the face of Christophe Galtier’s team, which had been submerged in the Bayern game, imperial in the first half with total dominance, but with little scoring aim, who scored a goal in the second half and he found a great Gianlugi Donnarumma who avoided further humiliation.

The Germans managed to survive Hurricane Mbappé and take a victory from the Parque de los Príncipes that leaves them in a good position to reach the quarterfinals for the tenth time in the last eleven years.

Bayern came out with more desire to win the duel, installed high pressure and moved to the French area, where most of the first half took place.

Tireless under pressure, Julian Nagelsmann’s men forced PSG to drain water with suffocating pressure that left Leo Messi and Neymar off the hook, disconnected from the game, far from the danger zone.

With an incisive Cancelo on the right and Coman on the left, the Germans brought danger to the locals’ goal, although they lacked success in the last stretch to deserve the goal.

Chuopo-Moting had some approach and Coman tried it from afar at minute 25 too easy for Donnarumma, who had to use more at minute 43 after a shot from Kimmich that forced the Italian goalkeeper to use it.

PSG only encouraged their parish with some acceleration from Messi or Neymar, but both were too far from the danger zone and hardly disturbed the German defense.

With time up to go to the break, Messi had a good free kick 30 meters from Sommer’s area, but his shot crashed into the wall. Bayern marked the locker room with nine shots in their favor and only one against, the worst offensive first half in Europe for PSG since 2016.

The counterattack that sentenced PSG

Coming out of the showers, the French accelerated, spurred on by the image of their leader Kylian Mbappé, who was beginning to warm up, but his effort was submerged by Bayern’s counterattack. Alphonso Davies, who had replaced Cancelo at the break, served at the far post so that kingsley coman, with the inside of his foot, he shot on goal and, with the complicity of Donnarumma, opened the scoring at minute 53.

The Frenchman, trained at PSG, the same one who scored the winning goal in the 2020 Lisbon final, did not celebrate the goal that did justice to what had been seen on the field.

The goal was the signal for Mbappé to jump onto the field, but his departure did little to change the appearance of the team, which became even more trapped in the German nets. Kimmich, owner and lord of the midfield, continued to dictate the tempo of the duel and Bayern was more incisive.

PSG was saved from the rout thanks to three excellent interventions by Donnaruma in just three minutes, shots by Choupo-Moting on two occasions, one of them deflected to the post by the Italian goalkeeper, and another to Pavard on the goal line.

PSG tried to find connections, but Bayern were well positioned to avoid the blows of Mbappé, who had his chance in a good run in 74, when thanks to his speed he appeared alone before Sommer, but his shot crashed against the face of the Swiss goalkeeper and the subsequent rebound, recovered by Neymar, ended in a disallowed goal from Mbappé for offside.

The Frenchman still had time to once again overcome the German defense, somewhat hesitant at the time, to serve Messi who saw his point-blank shot deflected by Pavard for a corner. The French pressure dropped somewhat, although he faced the last stage with one more due to the expulsion of Pavard for a double yellow. But it was not enough to break the German order.

