Atlético know how to stand up to Bayern. The rojiblanco team has been measured four times in recent years with one of the most powerful teams in the world, perhaps today the most, and the balance has ended up smiling at the rojiblancos: two wins and two losses, but achieving qualification for the 2016 Champions League final and finishing in first place in the group stage of the following year.

Cholo is aware that in order to compete with this Bayern, he needs many conditions in his team: strength behind, inspiration from Oblak, definition in the occasions generated and that the whole team be one in their movements, get a coral defense from the first to the last where everyone collaborates and leaves their skin for their partner. And there João Félix seems decisive. The Portuguese started the season by taking a step forward in Atlético’s attack.

Determined to lead the team when it comes to generating football in the final meters, João Félix has left stellar performances at the start of the League. Against Granada he put his presentation of the course with a real close game with a goal and an assist. Against Huesca he would once again be the best of the rojiblancos despite the goalless draw and against Celta, where he was a substitute, he returned to leave details of his class in the play that meant the goal of the sentence with a precious pass looking for Llorente and a shot to the crossbar after having taken his rebound that ended up culminating Carrasco in the second mattress goal. A substitution led to his three appearances with the national team and a single training session with the group before the game. But at the Allianz Arena he is expected in the eleven again.

The most generous João in defense

However, against Bayern, a match is expected where possession will be mainly for the Germans and João Félix will also have to appear on the defensive side. The Portuguese put on the overalls with his team to stop France’s attack, current World Champion and now must do so to block the current champion of the Champions. A task with responsibility in defense, playing on the wing and chasing the rival side whenever necessary, something that Simeone liked a lot, but with a direct message for the young ‘7’.

Cholo acknowledged in the pre-match against Celta that “I liked (João Félix) in the matches with his team for his work and his adaptation to what the team needed. We know that talent has it and that in moments of the game it can appear, but that step that I seemed to see with his selection showing commitment, intention and illusion for what he needed, the team speaks highly of him. We need that too“And that more generous version of João Félix working for his teammates should also be seen at the Allianz Arena.

Against Celta, he did not come off the bench as intense as expected of him. Despite this, in injury time he was able to leave a course on how to protect the ball, gain time in favor of his team, cause fouls and despair at the rival behind. Finally he put the icing on the cake with that touch of talent that almost ended in a goal. João Félix knows that the Allianz Arena is a fantastic setting to shine and make it clear that he is one of the players called to command in the future. But you should also be aware that Simeone will require defense work, since if a link fails in your coverage structure, it can fall apart. Something that for example Griezmann ended up assimilating perfectly and it helped him to establish himself as one of the best in the world.

At Anfield, João started and ended up being important with his assist for Marcos Llorente’s first goal, the great protagonist to knock down Liverpool. In the games against Real Madrid and Barcelona did not have his best day And, after being the most prominent against Leipzig, the Portuguese wants to continue writing his name in the Champions League. His first move is to show that that defensive commitment that looked so good with his team also has it with Atlético. Something perhaps ungrateful for a footballer of his talent, but that will also make him grow in the future, since for Simeone no player can be important if he does not work for the team.