Berlin (AFP)

Bayern Munich pulled the competition rug from under the feet of Leipzig, its host and its opponent, at the top of the “Bundesliga”, when it beat it with a clean goal in the twenty-seventh stage of the German football league, while Borussia Dortmund also fell at home to Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2.

Bayern took a big step on their way to retain their title for the ninth season, with a goal by Leon Goritska in the 38th minute, to move away from the top of the standings with 64, 7 points behind Leipzig, second.

This victory is an excellent preparation for the upcoming confrontation between the Bavarian giants and Paris Saint-Germain, who lost on the same day to Lille 0-1, the new leaders of the domestic league, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League next week.

Bayern scored the winning goal after a quarter of an hour, after a floor-cross by Thomas Muller inside the penalty area, Goritzka met her with a missile shot past the Leipzig goalkeeper.

The captain of the Bavarian team, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, while happiness appeared on his face, considered it an important step towards the title, and we do not want to abandon it.

For his part, Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann said that it was clear that we were the best team, we had tremendous opportunities, in all statistics we were better than our opponent, we have to work to be more clear and take advantage of the situation.

“We missed our first chance to win the title,” he added.

Dortmund’s chances of competing for a seat in the Champions League next season were complicated by its 1-2 defeat at home to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Dortmund stuck in fifth place at 43 points, seven stages before the end of the “Bundesliga”, while Eintracht ranked fourth with 50 points.

Failure to reach the Champions League could cost Dortmund the loss of its key players, such as his brilliant young goalscorer, the Norwegian Erling Haaland and England’s Jadeon Sancho, in the next transfer market, in addition to material losses.

The visitors led first through Nico Scholes, an own goal in the 11th minute, before Mats Hummels equalized for the home side in the 44th minute.

With the end of the first half in a positive tie, the two teams exchanged opportunities in the second, until Portugal’s André Silva snatched the three points for his team in the 87th minute, raising his score to 22 goals in second place, and enhancing his team’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League next season.