From last night’s triple television offer I chose Bayern-PSG, as I suppose most of the fans. And I congratulate myself for it. This tie won the ‘early end’ poster from the drawMaybe a bit exaggerated because only the final is a final, but it lived up to the praise. One hundred percent Champions match, played in the heart of Europe, on a snow-cold spring night, and with a frenetic pace. Two styles: the attacking roller Bayern against the sharp counterattack of the PSG. The mongoose against the cobra. In nature the mongoose usually wins, I understand. In Munich won the cobra. But this is not over.

Two great teams, many good players. Lewandowski was missing at Bayern, whose substitute, the big man Choupo-Moting, is not a despicable forward, and had excellent company: Sané, Koman and Müller, with Kimmich, sensational metronome, feeding that from behind. A great Bayern that produced 31 shots for just two goals, thanks in large part to Keylor Navas, who caught what could leak between the sacrificed and attentive defensive assembly. For its part, PSG arrived four times and they rented three goals. Electric outlets like cobra nods, with partner venom Neymar-Mbappé.

Neymar was coming to succeed Messi and Cristiano, but now he is harassed by the fashionable couple, Mbappé-Haaland. He has begun to look for his place a little further back, in the creation of the play in preference to the completion, which gives way to Mbappe. With a new perspective and well supported by Say MariaHe managed the game, especially in the first half, in which he gave the passes that were worth a quick 0-2. But the dagger was Mbappé, author of the 0-1 and 2-3, this one stewed and eaten by himself. Two large ones that are enlarged by proximity. And, all together, a tremendous game that already awakens impatience to see the one of Paris.