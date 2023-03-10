Yesterday evening immediately after the triple whistle from referee Orsato who decreed the end of Bayern-Psg won by the Germans 2-0, there was an invasion. According to reports from the Tgr Rai Alto Adige, the invader who was chasing Messi but who then slipped and was tackled by the stewards is a young man from Collepietra, a mountain village in the province of Bolzano. Messi who was hit in the leg by the stewards as they tried to block the youngster walked off the pitch with his head bowed. The video was published by the “fussball marathons” channel.