The Champions League is nearing its climax and tonight the Bayern Munich receive the PSG (at 9:00 p.m.) in the first leg of the star crossing of the quarterfinal round. The two finalists of the last edition meet again, with the Parisians wishing to take revenge for their defeat in Lisbon at the hands of the Germans. Kingsley Coman, PSG youth squad, scored the only goal of the game that earned Bayern his sixth Champions League and tonight he will face the team that showed him the exit door at 18 years old. His teammates need their best version to replace the sensitive losses of Lewandowski, who returned injured from his concentration with Poland, and Gnabry, who tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. For his part, Pochettino will not be able to count on Icardi and Verratti, injured for a couple of games. The one who will be available is Neymar, recovered from the annoyances that made him miss the round of 16 tie against Barcelona. The Brazilian and Mbappe are the great threats of PSG, which will seek revenge against its last executioner so as not to fall back early in the Champions League. Follow the minute by minute of the match live:

